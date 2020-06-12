/
2 bedroom apartments
103 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Piney Green, NC
1968 W Brandymill Ln
1968 West Brandymill Lane, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
1968 W Brandymill Ln - This 2 bedroom townhouse located in Hunters Creek's Indian Wells won't last long. Located close to area bases, schools and shopping. Fenced backyard. No Cats Allowed (RLNE4936803)
1959 Rolling Ridge Drive
1959 Rolling Ridge Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
Come see this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex unit in the neighborhood of Hunters Creek. New paint and floors, new appliances, and large fenced in back yard.
112 Mesa Lane
112 Mesa Lane, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
992 sqft
Two story townhome in convenient Hunters Creek. Living room with fireplace, guest bath, eat-in kitchen with all appliances, washer/dryer closet, outside storage room. Enclosed sun porch and fenced back yard.
89 Aspen Place
89 Aspen Place, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
780 sqft
Freshly painted 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with brand new carpet in bedrooms! Living Room w/ fireplace. Eat in kitchen with all the appliances, new stove & newer refrigerator & dishwasher.! Fenced backyard.
1140 Pueblo Drive
1140 Pueblo Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Exceptionally well maintained one story townhome with convenient access to the Base through the Piney Green Gate. Open floor plan. Eat-in kitchen with all appliances, lots of counter and cabinet space and a laundry area.
109 Mesa Lane
109 Mesa Lane, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 109 Mesa Lane in Piney Green. View photos, descriptions and more!
2733 Brookfield Drive
2733 Brookfield Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
837 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex, close to Main gate of Camp Lejeune. Lawn care included in rent. Privacy fenced backyard, 1 small pet negotiable. Lawn care inclueded.
206 Hickory Grove Drive
206 Hickory Grove Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
882 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 206 Hickory Grove Drive in Piney Green. View photos, descriptions and more!
110 Live Oak Court
110 Live Oak Court, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
877 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 110 Live Oak Court in Piney Green. View photos, descriptions and more!
209 Winners Circle S
209 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1184 sqft
Really nice spacious townhome with one car garage close to Camp Lejeune. Roomy kitchen with all appliances, a pantry, and lots of counter/cabinet space. Laundry and guest bath off kitchen. Two separate master suites with baths upstairs.
405 Winners Circle N
405 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
Lovely living with a country feel. One car garage, laundry room, walk-in closets, pantry, wood laminate floors in Living area. Lawn care paid by landlord. Tenant must care for flower beds. Tenant must follow all HOA rules.
216 Winners Circle S
216 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1152 sqft
Luxury townhome with large, open rooms. Living with fireplace, dining room, eat-in kitchen opens to deck. Guest bath downstairs, all appliances, washer/dryer closet with hookups. Two master suites upstairs, each with full bath and walk in closet.
413 Sullivan Loop Road
413 Sullivan Loop Rd, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
Fabulous townhouse in a new subdivision close to the back gate. The Spirit floor plan is perfect for convenience and comfort. You will love retreating upstairs to either bedroom.
1144 Pueblo Drive
1144 Pueblo Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$775
498 Hemlock Drive
498 Hemlock Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
This beautiful two bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in Aragona Village with a short drive to area schools, shopping, restaurants and bases. This home has a split floor plan with a bonus room. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet.
219 Mesa Lane
219 Mesa Lane, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$757
882 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex located close to Camp Lejeune, area shopping and restaurants. Home features a fireplace to snuggle up to on chilly nights. All pets must be approved by homeowner.
115 Glenside Court
115 Glenside Court, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$799
877 sqft
Very nice duplex in Hunter''s Creek subdivision only minutes from base. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an Enclosed porch on back and privacy fenced yard. Also an extra parking pad and covered porch. Come check out this beautiful home.
206 Winners Circle South
206 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1152 sqft
You could be enjoying this tastefully decorated, well maintained end unit townhouse with attached one car garage. Located in a very desirable neighborhood right off of Piney Green Road, close to base, schools, and shopping.
955 W Pueblo Drive
955 West Pueblo Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME! Super convenient to Camp Lejeune, shopping, and schools. Great 2 Bedroom, 2.5 bath open floor plan. GREAT LOCATION, DON'T LET THIS OPPORTUNITY PASS YOU BY!!! Let us welcome you to your new home, call today!
107 Glen Cannon Drive
107 Glen Cannon Dr, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$927
1084 sqft
Nice two bedroom two and a half bath town home in Carolina Forest. Just minutes to area bases, beaches, shopping and restaurants.
1209 Pueblo Drive
1209 Pueblo Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
This beautiful 2 bedroom,2.5 bath end unit townhouse is located in the hunters creek neighborhood. Recently installed laminate flooring,carpet and paint throughout.
2028 Brandymill Lane
2028 Brandymill Lane, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$885
992 sqft
This remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom townhome is conveniently located to base, schools, and shopping. This property offers brand new whirlpool appliances, kitchen cabinets, kitchen countertops, light fixtures, and is freshly painted.
118 Live Oak Court
118 Live Oak Court, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$717
877 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath home located close to Camp Lejeune Main Gate. Close to an array of shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Back yard has a patio that is great for enjoying the warm Carolina nights. All pets must be pre-approved by the owner.
103 Live Oak Court
103 Live Oak Court, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
Centrally located in the heart of Jacksonville! This duplex features 2 bedroom/ 2 bath and close to all schools, shopping needs, and base accesses. Spacious living room with fireplace for those cold nights...
