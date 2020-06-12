103 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Piney Green, NC

Apartment List
1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1968 W Brandymill Ln
1968 West Brandymill Lane, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
1968 W Brandymill Ln - This 2 bedroom townhouse located in Hunters Creek's Indian Wells won't last long. Located close to area bases, schools and shopping. Fenced backyard. No Cats Allowed (RLNE4936803)

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1959 Rolling Ridge Drive
1959 Rolling Ridge Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
Come see this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex unit in the neighborhood of Hunters Creek. New paint and floors, new appliances, and large fenced in back yard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
112 Mesa Lane
112 Mesa Lane, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
992 sqft
Two story townhome in convenient Hunters Creek. Living room with fireplace, guest bath, eat-in kitchen with all appliances, washer/dryer closet, outside storage room. Enclosed sun porch and fenced back yard.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
89 Aspen Place
89 Aspen Place, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
780 sqft
Freshly painted 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with brand new carpet in bedrooms! Living Room w/ fireplace. Eat in kitchen with all the appliances, new stove & newer refrigerator & dishwasher.! Fenced backyard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1140 Pueblo Drive
1140 Pueblo Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Exceptionally well maintained one story townhome with convenient access to the Base through the Piney Green Gate. Open floor plan. Eat-in kitchen with all appliances, lots of counter and cabinet space and a laundry area.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
109 Mesa Lane
109 Mesa Lane, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 109 Mesa Lane in Piney Green. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
2733 Brookfield Drive
2733 Brookfield Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
837 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex, close to Main gate of Camp Lejeune. Lawn care included in rent. Privacy fenced backyard, 1 small pet negotiable. Lawn care inclueded.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
206 Hickory Grove Drive
206 Hickory Grove Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
882 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 206 Hickory Grove Drive in Piney Green. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
110 Live Oak Court
110 Live Oak Court, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
877 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 110 Live Oak Court in Piney Green. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
209 Winners Circle S
209 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1184 sqft
Really nice spacious townhome with one car garage close to Camp Lejeune. Roomy kitchen with all appliances, a pantry, and lots of counter/cabinet space. Laundry and guest bath off kitchen. Two separate master suites with baths upstairs.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
405 Winners Circle N
405 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
Lovely living with a country feel. One car garage, laundry room, walk-in closets, pantry, wood laminate floors in Living area. Lawn care paid by landlord. Tenant must care for flower beds. Tenant must follow all HOA rules.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
216 Winners Circle S
216 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1152 sqft
Luxury townhome with large, open rooms. Living with fireplace, dining room, eat-in kitchen opens to deck. Guest bath downstairs, all appliances, washer/dryer closet with hookups. Two master suites upstairs, each with full bath and walk in closet.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
413 Sullivan Loop Road
413 Sullivan Loop Rd, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
Fabulous townhouse in a new subdivision close to the back gate. The Spirit floor plan is perfect for convenience and comfort. You will love retreating upstairs to either bedroom.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1144 Pueblo Drive
1144 Pueblo Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$775
undefined

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
498 Hemlock Drive
498 Hemlock Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
This beautiful two bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in Aragona Village with a short drive to area schools, shopping, restaurants and bases. This home has a split floor plan with a bonus room. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
219 Mesa Lane
219 Mesa Lane, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$757
882 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex located close to Camp Lejeune, area shopping and restaurants. Home features a fireplace to snuggle up to on chilly nights. All pets must be approved by homeowner.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
115 Glenside Court
115 Glenside Court, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$799
877 sqft
Very nice duplex in Hunter''s Creek subdivision only minutes from base. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an Enclosed porch on back and privacy fenced yard. Also an extra parking pad and covered porch. Come check out this beautiful home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
206 Winners Circle South
206 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1152 sqft
You could be enjoying this tastefully decorated, well maintained end unit townhouse with attached one car garage. Located in a very desirable neighborhood right off of Piney Green Road, close to base, schools, and shopping.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
955 W Pueblo Drive
955 West Pueblo Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME! Super convenient to Camp Lejeune, shopping, and schools. Great 2 Bedroom, 2.5 bath open floor plan. GREAT LOCATION, DON'T LET THIS OPPORTUNITY PASS YOU BY!!! Let us welcome you to your new home, call today!

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
107 Glen Cannon Drive
107 Glen Cannon Dr, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$927
1084 sqft
Nice two bedroom two and a half bath town home in Carolina Forest. Just minutes to area bases, beaches, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1209 Pueblo Drive
1209 Pueblo Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
This beautiful 2 bedroom,2.5 bath end unit townhouse is located in the hunters creek neighborhood. Recently installed laminate flooring,carpet and paint throughout.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
2028 Brandymill Lane
2028 Brandymill Lane, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$885
992 sqft
This remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom townhome is conveniently located to base, schools, and shopping. This property offers brand new whirlpool appliances, kitchen cabinets, kitchen countertops, light fixtures, and is freshly painted.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
118 Live Oak Court
118 Live Oak Court, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$717
877 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath home located close to Camp Lejeune Main Gate. Close to an array of shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Back yard has a patio that is great for enjoying the warm Carolina nights. All pets must be pre-approved by the owner.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
103 Live Oak Court
103 Live Oak Court, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
Centrally located in the heart of Jacksonville! This duplex features 2 bedroom/ 2 bath and close to all schools, shopping needs, and base accesses. Spacious living room with fireplace for those cold nights...

