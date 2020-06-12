/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:35 PM
20 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Swansboro, NC
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
25 Pirates Cove Drive
25 Pirates Cove Dr, Swansboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse. Community offers a clubhouse and outdoor swimming pool. Close to schools, bases, shopping and the beach. New flooring and fresh paint throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Swansboro
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
202 Toucan Way
202 Toucan Way, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1258 sqft
2 bedroom! 2.5 baths! Walk in closet! Covered patio with fenced yard! Pets negotiable, under 40lbs. ALL OCCUPANTS OVER 18 MUST COMPLETE A SEPERATE ONLINE APPLICATION. NO ROOMMATES. ALL APPLICANTS MUST REGISTER WITH PET SCREENING
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
114 Palmetto Drive
114 Palmetto Drive, Cedar Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
920 sqft
Cottage on canal in Cedar Point! 2 bedroom. 1 bath. Community boat ramp & dock allows easy access to White Oak River, Intracoastal Waterway, Bogue Sound & Crystal Coast beaches.
1 of 36
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
110 Poston Drive
110 Poston Drive, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
980 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath mobile home on very large private lot in the quaint Town of Swansboro. Master bedroom has garden tub. New laminate flooring. Pet negotiable, must complete 3rd party pet screening. NO restricted or dangerous breeds or mixes.
1 of 15
Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
292 Golden Leaf Road
292 Golden Leaf Rd, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
852 sqft
Spacious duplex in quiet neighborhood off Swansboro Loop Road. Country setting is tranquil yet close to town, schools, and beaches. Two large bedrooms with one and a half baths. Washer and dryer connections in hallway.
1 of 13
Last updated December 28 at 08:57pm
1 Unit Available
288 Golden Leaf Road
288 Golden Leaf Rd, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
852 sqft
Spacious duplex in quiet neighborhood off Swansboro Loop Road. Country setting is tranquil yet close to town, schools, and beaches. Two large bedrooms with one and a half baths. Washer and dryer connections in hallway.
Results within 5 miles of Swansboro
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8801 Reed Dr
8801 Reed Drive, Emerald Isle, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
990 sqft
This great condo is located just steps away from the beautiful beaches of Emerald Isle, as well as local restaurants, shopping centers, and SO MUCH MORE!! This property is rented out weekly, so call today to reserve your next vacation destination.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
300 Lighthouse Lane
300 Lighthouse Lane, Cedar Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1338 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 300 Lighthouse Lane in Cedar Point. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
203 Lanieve Court
203 Lanieve Ct, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1008 sqft
Energy Star Townhome. Firewall and insulated walls between each unit. Energy star appliances with flat top stove, microwave, dishwasher, and fridge with ice maker. Windows has Blinds. Cabinets Galore!! Very Nice ceiling fans in both bedrooms.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
309 Burley Drive
309 Burley Dr, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1068 sqft
END UNIT! 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home! SCREENED IN PATIO! ALL APPLICANTS OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST COMPLETE A SEPERATE ONLINE APPLICATION. NO ROOMMATES. Pets negotiable. (UNDER 40LBS).
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
413 B Belgrade Swansboro Road
413 Belgrade Swansboro Rd, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
This 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex features a country porch and a back deck. Conveniently close to the Hubert and Piney Green gates with a short commute to local beaches. Trash and lawn care are also included in the rent . Schedule a showing now
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
161 Kelly Circle
161 Kelly Cir, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$885
Townhome in Hubert''s established gated townhome community. Both bedrooms have full baths and walk in closets. Black appliances to include built in microwave. Patio backs up to neighborhood pool! Lawn care included.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
8628 Sound Drive
8628 Sound Drive, Emerald Isle, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spectacular, fully furnished soundfront condo at Emerald Isle...move-in condition w/fully stocked kitchen and all linens. 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Enjoy grand views of Bogue Sound. Open living/kitchen/dining area overlooking sound.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
142 Lainmark Drive
142 Lain Mark Dr, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
832 sqft
Minutes to Back Gate of Camp Lejeune! - Adorable 2 BR/ 1 Bath duplex right outside the back gate of Camp Lejeune. Spacious living room with ceiling fan. Large kitchen complete with all appliances and separate laundry room.
Results within 10 miles of Swansboro
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
6 Elcona Street
6 Elcona Street, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
1064 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bath mobile home. Fresh paint throughout, granite counters in kitchen and baths. Master bedroom with large tub and 2 closets. Upgraded appliances, washer & dryer hook up. Fully fenced in yard.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
209 Winners Circle S
209 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1184 sqft
Really nice spacious townhome with one car garage close to Camp Lejeune. Roomy kitchen with all appliances, a pantry, and lots of counter/cabinet space. Laundry and guest bath off kitchen. Two separate master suites with baths upstairs.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
216 Winners Circle S
216 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1152 sqft
Luxury townhome with large, open rooms. Living with fireplace, dining room, eat-in kitchen opens to deck. Guest bath downstairs, all appliances, washer/dryer closet with hookups. Two master suites upstairs, each with full bath and walk in closet.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
227 Winners Circle S
227 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1152 sqft
undefined
1 of 30
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
13 Apollo Drive
13 Apollo Drive, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
2 bedroom 2 bath Remodeled mobile home. All new kitchen cabinets, appliances and flooring throughout. Master bath with large garden tub and stand up shower. Located very close to base. Fenced in yard on large lot.
1 of 18
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
221 Winners Circle S
221 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1152 sqft
Just minutes from Camp Lejeune- Beautiful townhome with garage and deck in desirable Horse Creek Farms. Two master suites each have full bath and walk-in closet.