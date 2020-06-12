/
3 bedroom apartments
22 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Morehead City, NC
1202 Bay Street
1202 Bay Street, Morehead City, NC
Historic Downtown Morehead City! Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath Home - Walk to Water, Shops, more - 4 Bedrooms in heart of Downtown Morehead City! Walk to water and waterfront shops around the corner! Updated 4 bedroom, 1 full and 1 half bath downtown
1409 Bay Street
1409 Bay Street, Morehead City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
990 sqft
Charming Newly Renovated 3 bedroom home in heart of historic downtown Morehead City! - Charming three (3) bedroom home in the heart of the historic downtow Morehead City (located in Carteret County) available for LONG TERM rental only.
1809 Ivory Gull Drive
1809 Ivory Gull Drive, Morehead City, NC
This beautiful 1.5 story large home is in the popular and sought-after Blair Farm community with community pool, tennis courts, and clubhouse.
404 N 13th Street
404 North 13th Street, Morehead City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
New home in Downtown Morehead City. Approx 1230SF. Wood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Walk or bike to shops and restaurants.
503 A Village Green Dive
503 A Village Green Dr, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1446 sqft
Amazing Furnished Bradywine property in Morehead City - Amazing Furnished Bradywine property in Morehead City! The covered front porch welcomes you to step inside this professionally furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome that looks straight out of a
2007 Joslyn Drive
2007 Joslyn Drive, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1650 sqft
Beautiful home on the outskirt of Morehead City that is very clean updated and move-in ready for your family to enjoy! Great space inside and out with three bedrooms, two full baths, a large screen room, and a patio overlooking fenced yard.
533 Village Green Drive
533 Village Green Drive, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2360 sqft
This exquisite three-bedroom, two and a half baths, two-story condo, one car garage comes with a large bonus room you can use as a 4th bedroom or an office.
1606 New Bern St
1606 New Bern Street, Newport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1010 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with separate 2 car garage and large fenced-in yard. House features original hardwood floors throughout, vinyl windows and an updated kitchen.
138 Hawthorne Dr
138 Hawthorne Drive, Pine Knoll Shores, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1520 sqft
Open and spacious floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bath home nestle back from the street. Front wrap around deck has vaulted ceiling in living room. Large working kitchen. Huge laundry room.
408 Hardy Rd
408 Hardy Road, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2221 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION! Well Maintained Family Home! Home boasts over 2200 sq ft with 3 Large Bedrooms.
202 Sheila Court
202 Sheila Court, Newport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1500 sqft
Available 7/1/2020This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers great luxury with an eat-in kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric range. The open living room is perfect for entertaining family and friends.
143 Hibbs Road Ext
143 Hibbs Road Ext, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, single story home with easy access to Highway 24.
304 Pirate'S Landing Drive
304 Pirate Landing Drive, Beaufort, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Nicely appointed end unit. Sunroom is heated and cooled. Community pool, basic cable included.
517 Egret Lake Drive
517 Egret Lake Drive, Pine Knoll Shores, NC
Gorgeous custom executive home in Pine Knoll Shores. 5 bedroom. 4 bath. Lovely hardwood flooring, fireplace w/gas logs. Abundant outdoor living space. Master suite includes large his/hers vanities & closets.
103 Pirates Lane
103 Pirates Lane, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$890
103 Pirates Lane Available 07/07/20 3 bedroom Home Located Conveniently in Havelock - Available 7/7/2020 This College Park Subdivision 3 bedroom home is right where you need it to be in Havelock.
219 Bryan Street
219 Bryan Street, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
219 Bryan Street, Havelock, NC - Property Id: 294412 NO PETS/ NO SMOKING! COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3 bedroom 1 full bath home in the heart of Havelock.
110 Grist Mill Drive
110 Grist Mill Drive, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1274 sqft
Great house in quiet rural neighborhood 12 minutes from Cherry Point, 10 minutes from Havelock Senior High, 9 minutes to Havelock Parks and Rec.
425 Rams Road
425 Rams Road, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$915
1100 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that offers a spacious living room with fireplace to cozy up next to on those chilly winter nights. Equipped eat-in kitchen that gives you lots of storage and counter space includes range and refrigerator.
107 Casey Lane
107 Casey Lane, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
Very clean, well-maintained home in established neighborhood in Newport. 3 beds/2 full baths, large eat-in kitchen opens to spacious living room. Huge backyard.
914 Gum Branch Court
914 Gum Branch Court, Havelock, NC
Spacious home in Havelock with fenced back yard, fireplace, 2 car garage and more! Ready for move in July 15 2020, this home features 4 bedrooms with a bonus room that could be 5th, 2 bathrooms, living room with gas fireplace, dining room and eat in
1505 Salter Path Road
1505 Salter Path Road, Indian Beach, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
Newly remodeled, direct oceanfront, corner unit located on the third floor of the quiet C building. Amazing panoramic views of the ocean from the living room, kitchen, balcony, & master bedroom.
405 Cottonwood Court
405 Cottonwood Lane, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms home available in Southern Terrace! The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a full bathroom. Living room with gas burning fireplace and strategically spaced ceiling fans throughout the home.