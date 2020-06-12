Apartment List
22 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Morehead City, NC

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1202 Bay Street
1202 Bay Street, Morehead City, NC
Historic Downtown Morehead City! Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath Home - Walk to Water, Shops, more - 4 Bedrooms in heart of Downtown Morehead City! Walk to water and waterfront shops around the corner! Updated 4 bedroom, 1 full and 1 half bath downtown

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1409 Bay Street
1409 Bay Street, Morehead City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
990 sqft
Charming Newly Renovated 3 bedroom home in heart of historic downtown Morehead City! - Charming three (3) bedroom home in the heart of the historic downtow Morehead City (located in Carteret County) available for LONG TERM rental only.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1809 Ivory Gull Drive
1809 Ivory Gull Drive, Morehead City, NC
This beautiful 1.5 story large home is in the popular and sought-after Blair Farm community with community pool, tennis courts, and clubhouse.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
404 N 13th Street
404 North 13th Street, Morehead City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
New home in Downtown Morehead City. Approx 1230SF. Wood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Walk or bike to shops and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
503 A Village Green Dive
503 A Village Green Dr, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1446 sqft
Amazing Furnished Bradywine property in Morehead City - Amazing Furnished Bradywine property in Morehead City! The covered front porch welcomes you to step inside this professionally furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome that looks straight out of a

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
2007 Joslyn Drive
2007 Joslyn Drive, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1650 sqft
Beautiful home on the outskirt of Morehead City that is very clean updated and move-in ready for your family to enjoy! Great space inside and out with three bedrooms, two full baths, a large screen room, and a patio overlooking fenced yard.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
533 Village Green Drive
533 Village Green Drive, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2360 sqft
This exquisite three-bedroom, two and a half baths, two-story condo, one car garage comes with a large bonus room you can use as a 4th bedroom or an office.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1606 New Bern St
1606 New Bern Street, Newport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1010 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with separate 2 car garage and large fenced-in yard. House features original hardwood floors throughout, vinyl windows and an updated kitchen.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
138 Hawthorne Dr
138 Hawthorne Drive, Pine Knoll Shores, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1520 sqft
Open and spacious floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bath home nestle back from the street. Front wrap around deck has vaulted ceiling in living room. Large working kitchen. Huge laundry room.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
408 Hardy Rd
408 Hardy Road, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2221 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION! Well Maintained Family Home! Home boasts over 2200 sq ft with 3 Large Bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
202 Sheila Court
202 Sheila Court, Newport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1500 sqft
Available 7/1/2020This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers great luxury with an eat-in kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric range. The open living room is perfect for entertaining family and friends.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
143 Hibbs Road Ext
143 Hibbs Road Ext, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, single story home with easy access to Highway 24.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
304 Pirate'S Landing Drive
304 Pirate Landing Drive, Beaufort, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Nicely appointed end unit. Sunroom is heated and cooled. Community pool, basic cable included.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
517 Egret Lake Drive
517 Egret Lake Drive, Pine Knoll Shores, NC
Gorgeous custom executive home in Pine Knoll Shores. 5 bedroom. 4 bath. Lovely hardwood flooring, fireplace w/gas logs. Abundant outdoor living space. Master suite includes large his/hers vanities & closets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
103 Pirates Lane
103 Pirates Lane, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$890
103 Pirates Lane Available 07/07/20 3 bedroom Home Located Conveniently in Havelock - Available 7/7/2020 This College Park Subdivision 3 bedroom home is right where you need it to be in Havelock.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Havelock
1 Unit Available
219 Bryan Street
219 Bryan Street, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
219 Bryan Street, Havelock, NC - Property Id: 294412 NO PETS/ NO SMOKING! COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3 bedroom 1 full bath home in the heart of Havelock.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
110 Grist Mill Drive
110 Grist Mill Drive, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1274 sqft
Great house in quiet rural neighborhood 12 minutes from Cherry Point, 10 minutes from Havelock Senior High, 9 minutes to Havelock Parks and Rec.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
425 Rams Road
425 Rams Road, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$915
1100 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that offers a spacious living room with fireplace to cozy up next to on those chilly winter nights. Equipped eat-in kitchen that gives you lots of storage and counter space includes range and refrigerator.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
107 Casey Lane
107 Casey Lane, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
Very clean, well-maintained home in established neighborhood in Newport. 3 beds/2 full baths, large eat-in kitchen opens to spacious living room. Huge backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
914 Gum Branch Court
914 Gum Branch Court, Havelock, NC
Spacious home in Havelock with fenced back yard, fireplace, 2 car garage and more! Ready for move in July 15 2020, this home features 4 bedrooms with a bonus room that could be 5th, 2 bathrooms, living room with gas fireplace, dining room and eat in

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1505 Salter Path Road
1505 Salter Path Road, Indian Beach, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
Newly remodeled, direct oceanfront, corner unit located on the third floor of the quiet C building. Amazing panoramic views of the ocean from the living room, kitchen, balcony, & master bedroom.

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
405 Cottonwood Court
405 Cottonwood Lane, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms home available in Southern Terrace! The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a full bathroom. Living room with gas burning fireplace and strategically spaced ceiling fans throughout the home.

