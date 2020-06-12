/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:36 PM
112 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Half Moon, NC
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
406 Cedar Creek Drive
406 Cedar Creek Drive, Half Moon, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
882 sqft
Looking for a little seclusion just outside of the city? This 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex off Gum Branch Road with a fenced in backyard is a must see. Nice laminate flooring in the living room, open to kitchen area.
Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
402 Cedar Creek Drive
402 Cedar Creek Drive, Half Moon, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
882 sqft
402 Cedar Creek Drive Available 04/01/20 Affordable, Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath - Affordable duplex in Cedar Creek. Living room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace, and ceiling fan. Eat-in kitchen with all appliances, and a laundry area.
Results within 1 mile of Half Moon
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6001 Grandeur Avenue
6001 Grandeur Avenue, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$870
6001 Grandeur Avenue Available 05/29/20 2Bed/2.5Bth Duplex W/Scrned Porch! 6001Grandeur - Centrally located Townhome perfect for entertaining and close to shopping and restaurants. 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Half Moon
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
124 Units Available
Town Center
2292 Onslow Dr, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$625
711 sqft
Located just off Business 17 and within a short drive of Jacksonville Mall. Comfortable and affordable units with hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookups and ample storage. Pet friendly community.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
274 Caldwell Loop
274 Caldwell Loop, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1159 sqft
2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home available immediately! END UNIT! Pets negotiable! (under 40lbs please) ALL OCCUPANTS OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST COMPLETE A SEPERATE ONLINE APPLICATION. NO ROOMMATES.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
145 Marlene Drive
145 Marlene Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
Adorably Updated! - Schedule your own personal showing of this great two bedroom two bath home on Marlene Drive.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
607 Streamwood Drive
607 Streamwood Dr, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$847
1024 sqft
607 Streamwood Drive Available 06/19/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse, Centrally Located, Pet Negotiable - Lovely 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town home that is centrally located in Jacksonville.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
107 Briar Creek Lane
107 Briar Creek Park Lane, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$575
10 sqft
We have multiple units available including apartments. 2 and 3 bedrooms when available Call for details Property manager (Jennifer )iP
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2322 Indian Drive
2322 Indian Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
750 sqft
Priced right!!! Upgraded unit!! 2 bedroom with utilities included!! That''s right water, trash and lawn care are paid for you!! Unit also comes with a personal washer and dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1220 Davis Street
1220 Davis Street, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located within minutes to lots of amenities in Jacksonville! The property has new paint throughout and like new flooring. Call to schedule a showing today!
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
134 Morningside Drive
134 Morningside Dr, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$595
UTILITIES INCLUDED!! Nice mobile home in the Southwest area. NEW CARPET, water, trash & lawn paid by owner. No pets please. Call now!
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
194 Blue Top Road
194 Blue Top Rd, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
1008 sqft
Are you looking for a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex just outside of the city hustle and bustle? This might just be the perfect place for you to call home! Very open floor plan with large living room, and eat in kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
431 New River Drive
431 New River Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
This cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home in new river is close to schools, base and shopping. Hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted throughout. Newly remodeled kitchen to include all new cabinetry, appliances, and flooring. Remodeled bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1906 Countrywood Boulevard
1906 Countrywood Boulevard, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
Well maintained duplex close to Camp Geiger and Air Station. Home comes complete with 2 bedrooms with ample closet space, 2 bathrooms, newer roof, front porch, locking storage room off spacious back patio, and wood burning fireplace in living room.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
402 Mill Avenue
402 Mill Avenue, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
This exceptional 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in downtown Jacksonville! You'll love the open floor plan of the second story that is great for entertaining. The one car garage has lots of room for storage and the home is fully fenced.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
504 Williams Street
504 Williams Street, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$600
725 sqft
So close to schools, restaurants, shopping, and Camp Lejeune's Wilson Blvd back gate. Upon entering the home, you will be greeted by a living room with plenty of natural light.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
329 Richlands Avenue
329 Richlands Ave, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
865 sqft
Nestled in the city limits of Jacksonville you will find Brookview Townhomes. The first floor of this town home contains a living room, storage closet, dining area and spacious kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
167 Marlene Drive
167 Marlene Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
165 Marlene Drive
165 Marlene Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
908 sqft
Located just minutes from shopping, restaurants and both bases you will find this cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex. Great open floor plan with nice size living room, dining area and kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
331 Richlands Avenue
331 Richlands Ave, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
865 sqft
Nestled in the city limits of Jacksonville you will find Brookview Townhomes. The first floor of this town home contains a living room, storage closet, dining area and spacious kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
133 Brenda Drive
133 Brenda Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$735
Centrally located Duplex that features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths! Close to all shopping needs, schools and base accesses. Schedule your viewing today
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1826 Countrywood Boulevard
1826 Countrywood Boulevard, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
Well maintained duplex close to Camp Geiger and Air Station. Home comes complete with 2 bedrooms with ample closet space, 2 bathrooms, newer roof, front porch, locking storage room off spacious back patio, and wood burning fireplace in living room.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
123 Cordell Circle
123 Cordell Dr, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$695
Neat and clean apartment near the new Wal-Mart and Lowes. Unit is only minutes away from Air Station and Main Gate.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
27 E Doris Avenue
27 Doris Ave E, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
992 sqft
WELCOME HOME.....