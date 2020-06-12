8 Apartments for rent in Morehead City, NC with garage
During the 1880s, Morehead City, North Carolina, was called the "Summer Capital of the Sea" because of its popularity as a waterfront resort. A century later, the town got a complete overhaul, with many of its districts and neighborhoods completely rebuilt or renovated.
Morehead City was founded in 1860, but thanks to the interruption of the Civil War, it wasn't until the 1880s that it became known as a waterfront resort town. Today, as part of North Carolina's famed Crystal Coast along the Atlantic Ocean, it's still a popular resort for folks who prefer waterfront vistas to urban sprawl. It's also home to 8,661 residents (2010 census) who thank their lucky stars every day that they get to live in such a gorgeous place. The good news is that anyone can live in Morehead City. Thanks to a thriving business community and tourist industry, you can make a living here; and best of all, prices aren't as high here as they are in other waterfront resorts. During the 1980s, the town got a complete overhaul that included the rebuilding of its seawall, as well as extensive renovations of its waterfront, downtown and residential areas. Today, Morehead City is renowned for its charming, down home ambiance that extends a welcome to everyone. This warm-and-fuzzy vibe comes from one basic eternal truth about the place: Folks love living here. See more
Morehead City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.