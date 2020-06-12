Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM

8 Apartments for rent in Morehead City, NC with garage

Morehead City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an...

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1809 Ivory Gull Drive
1809 Ivory Gull Drive, Morehead City, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
This beautiful 1.5 story large home is in the popular and sought-after Blair Farm community with community pool, tennis courts, and clubhouse.
Results within 1 mile of Morehead City

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
503 A Village Green Dive
503 A Village Green Dr, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1446 sqft
Amazing Furnished Bradywine property in Morehead City - Amazing Furnished Bradywine property in Morehead City! The covered front porch welcomes you to step inside this professionally furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome that looks straight out of a
Results within 5 miles of Morehead City

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1606 New Bern St
1606 New Bern Street, Newport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1010 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with separate 2 car garage and large fenced-in yard. House features original hardwood floors throughout, vinyl windows and an updated kitchen.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
138 Hawthorne Dr
138 Hawthorne Drive, Pine Knoll Shores, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1520 sqft
Open and spacious floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bath home nestle back from the street. Front wrap around deck has vaulted ceiling in living room. Large working kitchen. Huge laundry room.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
202 Sheila Court
202 Sheila Court, Newport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1500 sqft
Available 7/1/2020This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers great luxury with an eat-in kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric range. The open living room is perfect for entertaining family and friends.
Results within 10 miles of Morehead City

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
425 Rams Road
425 Rams Road, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$915
1100 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that offers a spacious living room with fireplace to cozy up next to on those chilly winter nights. Equipped eat-in kitchen that gives you lots of storage and counter space includes range and refrigerator.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
914 Gum Branch Court
914 Gum Branch Court, Havelock, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2003 sqft
Spacious home in Havelock with fenced back yard, fireplace, 2 car garage and more! Ready for move in July 15 2020, this home features 4 bedrooms with a bonus room that could be 5th, 2 bathrooms, living room with gas fireplace, dining room and eat in

1 of 2

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
119 Jerrett Lane
119 Jerrett Lane, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex home in a very desirable location in the Brookstone subdivision. Kitchen comes equipped with refrigerator, range and dishwasher.
City Guide for Morehead City, NC

During the 1880s, Morehead City, North Carolina, was called the "Summer Capital of the Sea" because of its popularity as a waterfront resort. A century later, the town got a complete overhaul, with many of its districts and neighborhoods completely rebuilt or renovated.

Morehead City was founded in 1860, but thanks to the interruption of the Civil War, it wasn't until the 1880s that it became known as a waterfront resort town. Today, as part of North Carolina's famed Crystal Coast along the Atlantic Ocean, it's still a popular resort for folks who prefer waterfront vistas to urban sprawl. It's also home to 8,661 residents (2010 census) who thank their lucky stars every day that they get to live in such a gorgeous place. The good news is that anyone can live in Morehead City. Thanks to a thriving business community and tourist industry, you can make a living here; and best of all, prices aren't as high here as they are in other waterfront resorts. During the 1980s, the town got a complete overhaul that included the rebuilding of its seawall, as well as extensive renovations of its waterfront, downtown and residential areas. Today, Morehead City is renowned for its charming, down home ambiance that extends a welcome to everyone. This warm-and-fuzzy vibe comes from one basic eternal truth about the place: Folks love living here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Morehead City, NC

Morehead City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

