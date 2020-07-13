/
pet friendly apartments
11 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Morehead City, NC
1208 Avery Street
1208 Avery Street, Morehead City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
684 sqft
BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF FULL WATERFRONT IN BACKYARD in Historic Downtown Morehead City! Cute 2 bdrm/1 ba -- walk to water, shops downtown Morehead City - Cute, updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath downtown Morehead City home on a nice big lot backing up to
1508 Bay Street
1508 Bay Street, Morehead City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
804 sqft
Charming Two Bedroom Home - Charming two bedroom home in the heart of the historic downtown of the Town of Morehead City (located in Carteret County). The home is one block away from the beautiful water view.
Results within 5 miles of Morehead City
1606 New Bern St
1606 New Bern Street, Newport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1010 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with separate 2 car garage and large fenced-in yard. House features original hardwood floors throughout, vinyl windows and an updated kitchen.
408 Hardy Rd
408 Hardy Road, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2221 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION! Well Maintained Family Home! Home boasts over 2200 sq ft with 3 Large Bedrooms.
916 Hibbs Rd
916 Hibbs Road, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
2000 sqft
916 Hibbs Rd Available 08/01/20 Spacious Newport home! - Available 8/1/2020 This ranch style 3 bedroom will welcome you home with a spacious living room.
Results within 10 miles of Morehead City
110 John Court
110 John Court, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
925 sqft
Newly renovated apartment. Outer secured door leads to lobby with 4 interior entrances. New vinyl plank floors welcome you to a bright unit with an open floor plan and cathedral ceiling.
211 John Court
211 John Court, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse on a quiet cul-de-sac. The living space has great vaulted ceilings with an open floor plan and a gas fireplace. Home has new vinyl plank flooring throughout.
144 Witten Circle
144 Witten Circle, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$715
850 sqft
Available 08/25/2020Nice Triplex in great location. Living room with fireplace, kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Close to MCAS Cherry Point, shopping and beaches. Pets are negotiable.
106 - C Witten Circle
106 Witten Cir, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
798 sqft
106 - C Witten Cir - TWO BEDROOM ONE BATHROOM APARTMENT WITH FIREPLACE AND PRIVACY FENCE SURROUNDING BACK YARD PATIO IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN VIEWING THIS PROPERTY PLEASE FEEL FREE TO STOP BY OUR OFFICE LOCATED AT 509 US HWY 70 WEST IN HAVELOCK NC
405 Cottonwood Court
405 Cottonwood Lane, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms home available in Southern Terrace! The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a full bathroom. Living room with gas burning fireplace and strategically spaced ceiling fans throughout the home.
132 Twin Wood Drive
132 Twin Wood Drive, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$665
850 sqft
This 2 bedroom duplex located in Havelock is located near shopping and just minutes away from Cherry Point Air Base. The cozy living room with fireplace and dining room combo is a great space for family.