2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:26 PM
11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New Bern, NC
21 Units Available
Woodland Crossing Apartments
2590 Woodland Ave, New Bern, NC
2 Bedrooms
$940
1116 sqft
Cozy homes with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Tenants get access to a pool, tennis courts and picnic areas. Steps from Twin Rivers Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Near US 70.
20 Units Available
Reserve at Glenburnie
100 Gurten St, New Bern, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1098 sqft
These large apartment homes are furnished and feature walk-in closets and granite countertops. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Plenty of dining and shopping along South Glenburnie Road.
9 Units Available
Colony Village
3301 Brunswick Ave, New Bern, NC
2 Bedrooms
$835
810 sqft
Minutes to Downtown New Bern. Garden-style apartments and townhomes feature spacious bedrooms with ample storage and modern kitchens with energy-efficient appliances. Attractive landscaped community with swimming pool and picnic areas.
1 Unit Available
221 Church Hill Court
221 Church Hill Court, New Bern, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
913 sqft
221 Churchill Court - Fantastic Tri-Plex Unit Available Now in the Derby Park Subdivision! - Adorable and energy-efficient triplex available in the Derby Park Subdivision. 2 Bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet.
1 Unit Available
2303 Henderson Avenue
2303 Henderson Avenue, New Bern, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1172 sqft
Cute as a button, this home was renovated in 2017 with fenced back yard in Trent Park ready for move in July 1, 2020. Home features 1170 sq ft of living space, hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen, laundry closet and ceiling fans.
Results within 1 mile of New Bern
1 Unit Available
101 Turnberry Court
101 Turnberry Court, Trent Woods, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Well maintained townhome perfect for empty nesters in sought after Trunberry Village close to historic downtown New Bern, shopping and medical centers.
Results within 5 miles of New Bern
River Bend
1 Unit Available
7 Pillory Circle
7 Pillory Circle, River Bend, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
7 Pillory Circle - Apartment available in the River Bend Subdivision! - Cozy up in this duplex, built-in 1982, offering 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and a screened-in back porch! The kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator, a range, and a dishwasher.
River Bend
1 Unit Available
147 Quarterdeck Townes
147 Quarterdeck Townhouses, River Bend, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1427 sqft
This newly renovated end unit townhome in River Bend is available NOW! Home features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, over 1400 sq ft of living space, a huge bonus room off kitchen and living room, laundry closet, master bedroom with bathroom, large rooms,
River Bend
1 Unit Available
102 Ashley Place
102 Ashley Place, River Bend, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
Recently renovated townhome in sought after River Bend close to both historic downtown New Bern and Cherry Point.
River Bend
1 Unit Available
133 Quarterdeck Townes
133 Quarterdeck Townhouses, River Bend, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
1302 sqft
REMODELED, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW FLOORING. THIS 2 BED 21/2 BATH IS WAITING FOR YOU TO MAKE THIS YOUR HOME. EXTERIOR STORAGE, LARGE LIVING AREA MAKE THIS A VERY SPECIAL PLACE TO BE.
Results within 10 miles of New Bern
1 Unit Available
118 Kenneth Blvd
118 Kenneth Boulevard, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1025 sqft
118 Kenneth Blvd. - Cozy two bedroom house located in Havelock has an energy efficient heat pump.