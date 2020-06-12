Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020

15 Apartments for rent in Morehead City, NC with balcony

1508 Bay Street
1 Unit Available
1508 Bay Street
1508 Bay Street, Morehead City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
804 sqft
Charming Two Bedroom Home - Charming two bedroom home in the heart of the historic downtown of the Town of Morehead City (located in Carteret County). The home is one block away from the beautiful water view.

1202 Bay Street
1 Unit Available
1202 Bay Street
1202 Bay Street, Morehead City, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1248 sqft
Historic Downtown Morehead City! Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath Home - Walk to Water, Shops, more - 4 Bedrooms in heart of Downtown Morehead City! Walk to water and waterfront shops around the corner! Updated 4 bedroom, 1 full and 1 half bath downtown

1000 Fisher Street
1 Unit Available
1000 Fisher Street
1000 Fisher Street, Morehead City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
952 sqft
Spacious, charming 2 bath corner lot home for rent on tree-lined street 2 blks to water and shops - Very large and spacious bungalow with 7 rooms. Covered porch home on a charming, tree-lined street convenient to everything.

1409 Bay Street
1 Unit Available
1409 Bay Street
1409 Bay Street, Morehead City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
990 sqft
Charming Newly Renovated 3 bedroom home in heart of historic downtown Morehead City! - Charming three (3) bedroom home in the heart of the historic downtow Morehead City (located in Carteret County) available for LONG TERM rental only.

1809 Ivory Gull Drive
1 Unit Available
1809 Ivory Gull Drive
1809 Ivory Gull Drive, Morehead City, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
This beautiful 1.5 story large home is in the popular and sought-after Blair Farm community with community pool, tennis courts, and clubhouse.
Results within 1 mile of Morehead City

503 A Village Green Dive
1 Unit Available
503 A Village Green Dive
503 A Village Green Dr, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1446 sqft
Amazing Furnished Bradywine property in Morehead City - Amazing Furnished Bradywine property in Morehead City! The covered front porch welcomes you to step inside this professionally furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome that looks straight out of a

2007 Joslyn Drive
1 Unit Available
2007 Joslyn Drive
2007 Joslyn Drive, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1650 sqft
Beautiful home on the outskirt of Morehead City that is very clean updated and move-in ready for your family to enjoy! Great space inside and out with three bedrooms, two full baths, a large screen room, and a patio overlooking fenced yard.

533 Village Green Drive
1 Unit Available
533 Village Green Drive
533 Village Green Drive, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2360 sqft
This exquisite three-bedroom, two and a half baths, two-story condo, one car garage comes with a large bonus room you can use as a 4th bedroom or an office.
Results within 5 miles of Morehead City

138 Hawthorne Dr
1 Unit Available
138 Hawthorne Dr
138 Hawthorne Drive, Pine Knoll Shores, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1520 sqft
Open and spacious floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bath home nestle back from the street. Front wrap around deck has vaulted ceiling in living room. Large working kitchen. Huge laundry room.

408 Hardy Rd
1 Unit Available
408 Hardy Rd
408 Hardy Road, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2221 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION! Well Maintained Family Home! Home boasts over 2200 sq ft with 3 Large Bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Morehead City

103 Pirates Lane
1 Unit Available
103 Pirates Lane
103 Pirates Lane, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$890
103 Pirates Lane Available 07/07/20 3 bedroom Home Located Conveniently in Havelock - Available 7/7/2020 This College Park Subdivision 3 bedroom home is right where you need it to be in Havelock.

110 Grist Mill Drive
1 Unit Available
110 Grist Mill Drive
110 Grist Mill Drive, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1274 sqft
Great house in quiet rural neighborhood 12 minutes from Cherry Point, 10 minutes from Havelock Senior High, 9 minutes to Havelock Parks and Rec.

1505 Salter Path Road
1 Unit Available
1505 Salter Path Road
1505 Salter Path Road, Indian Beach, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
Newly remodeled, direct oceanfront, corner unit located on the third floor of the quiet C building. Amazing panoramic views of the ocean from the living room, kitchen, balcony, & master bedroom.

106 - C Witten Circle
1 Unit Available
106 - C Witten Circle
106 Witten Cir, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
798 sqft
106 - C Witten Cir - TWO BEDROOM ONE BATHROOM APARTMENT WITH FIREPLACE AND PRIVACY FENCE SURROUNDING BACK YARD PATIO IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN VIEWING THIS PROPERTY PLEASE FEEL FREE TO STOP BY OUR OFFICE LOCATED AT 509 US HWY 70 WEST IN HAVELOCK NC

405 Cottonwood Court
1 Unit Available
405 Cottonwood Court
405 Cottonwood Lane, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms home available in Southern Terrace! The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a full bathroom. Living room with gas burning fireplace and strategically spaced ceiling fans throughout the home.
City Guide for Morehead City, NC

During the 1880s, Morehead City, North Carolina, was called the "Summer Capital of the Sea" because of its popularity as a waterfront resort. A century later, the town got a complete overhaul, with many of its districts and neighborhoods completely rebuilt or renovated.

Morehead City was founded in 1860, but thanks to the interruption of the Civil War, it wasn't until the 1880s that it became known as a waterfront resort town. Today, as part of North Carolina's famed Crystal Coast along the Atlantic Ocean, it's still a popular resort for folks who prefer waterfront vistas to urban sprawl. It's also home to 8,661 residents (2010 census) who thank their lucky stars every day that they get to live in such a gorgeous place. The good news is that anyone can live in Morehead City. Thanks to a thriving business community and tourist industry, you can make a living here; and best of all, prices aren't as high here as they are in other waterfront resorts. During the 1980s, the town got a complete overhaul that included the rebuilding of its seawall, as well as extensive renovations of its waterfront, downtown and residential areas. Today, Morehead City is renowned for its charming, down home ambiance that extends a welcome to everyone. This warm-and-fuzzy vibe comes from one basic eternal truth about the place: Folks love living here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Morehead City, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Morehead City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

