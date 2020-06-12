Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020

15 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Morehead City, NC

Finding an apartment in Morehead City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing ...

1 Unit Available
1208 Avery Street
1208 Avery Street, Morehead City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
684 sqft
BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF FULL WATERFRONT IN BACKYARD in Historic Downtown Morehead City! Cute 2 bdrm/1 ba -- walk to water, shops downtown Morehead City - Cute, updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath downtown Morehead City home on a nice big lot backing up to

1 Unit Available
1202 Bay Street
1202 Bay Street, Morehead City, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1248 sqft
Historic Downtown Morehead City! Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath Home - Walk to Water, Shops, more - 4 Bedrooms in heart of Downtown Morehead City! Walk to water and waterfront shops around the corner! Updated 4 bedroom, 1 full and 1 half bath downtown

1 Unit Available
1508 Bay Street
1508 Bay Street, Morehead City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
804 sqft
Charming Two Bedroom Home - Charming two bedroom home in the heart of the historic downtown of the Town of Morehead City (located in Carteret County). The home is one block away from the beautiful water view.

1 Unit Available
1000 Fisher Street
1000 Fisher Street, Morehead City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
952 sqft
Spacious, charming 2 bath corner lot home for rent on tree-lined street 2 blks to water and shops - Very large and spacious bungalow with 7 rooms. Covered porch home on a charming, tree-lined street convenient to everything.

1 Unit Available
1809 Ivory Gull Drive
1809 Ivory Gull Drive, Morehead City, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
This beautiful 1.5 story large home is in the popular and sought-after Blair Farm community with community pool, tennis courts, and clubhouse.
Results within 1 mile of Morehead City

1 Unit Available
2007 Joslyn Drive
2007 Joslyn Drive, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1650 sqft
Beautiful home on the outskirt of Morehead City that is very clean updated and move-in ready for your family to enjoy! Great space inside and out with three bedrooms, two full baths, a large screen room, and a patio overlooking fenced yard.
Results within 5 miles of Morehead City

1 Unit Available
1606 New Bern St
1606 New Bern Street, Newport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1010 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with separate 2 car garage and large fenced-in yard. House features original hardwood floors throughout, vinyl windows and an updated kitchen.

1 Unit Available
408 Hardy Rd
408 Hardy Road, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2221 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION! Well Maintained Family Home! Home boasts over 2200 sq ft with 3 Large Bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
202 Sheila Court
202 Sheila Court, Newport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1500 sqft
Available 7/1/2020This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers great luxury with an eat-in kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric range. The open living room is perfect for entertaining family and friends.

1 Unit Available
517 Egret Lake Drive
517 Egret Lake Drive, Pine Knoll Shores, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
Gorgeous custom executive home in Pine Knoll Shores. 5 bedroom. 4 bath. Lovely hardwood flooring, fireplace w/gas logs. Abundant outdoor living space. Master suite includes large his/hers vanities & closets.
Results within 10 miles of Morehead City

1 Unit Available
211 John Court
211 John Court, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse on a quiet cul-de-sac. The living space has great vaulted ceilings with an open floor plan and a gas fireplace. Home has new vinyl plank flooring throughout.

1 Unit Available
144 Witten Circle
144 Witten Circle, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$715
850 sqft
Available 08/25/2020Nice Triplex in great location. Living room with fireplace, kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Close to MCAS Cherry Point, shopping and beaches. Pets are negotiable.

1 Unit Available
914 Gum Branch Court
914 Gum Branch Court, Havelock, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2003 sqft
Spacious home in Havelock with fenced back yard, fireplace, 2 car garage and more! Ready for move in July 15 2020, this home features 4 bedrooms with a bonus room that could be 5th, 2 bathrooms, living room with gas fireplace, dining room and eat in

1 Unit Available
106 - C Witten Circle
106 Witten Cir, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
798 sqft
106 - C Witten Cir - TWO BEDROOM ONE BATHROOM APARTMENT WITH FIREPLACE AND PRIVACY FENCE SURROUNDING BACK YARD PATIO IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN VIEWING THIS PROPERTY PLEASE FEEL FREE TO STOP BY OUR OFFICE LOCATED AT 509 US HWY 70 WEST IN HAVELOCK NC

1 Unit Available
405 Cottonwood Court
405 Cottonwood Lane, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms home available in Southern Terrace! The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a full bathroom. Living room with gas burning fireplace and strategically spaced ceiling fans throughout the home.
City Guide for Morehead City, NC

During the 1880s, Morehead City, North Carolina, was called the "Summer Capital of the Sea" because of its popularity as a waterfront resort. A century later, the town got a complete overhaul, with many of its districts and neighborhoods completely rebuilt or renovated.

Morehead City was founded in 1860, but thanks to the interruption of the Civil War, it wasn't until the 1880s that it became known as a waterfront resort town. Today, as part of North Carolina's famed Crystal Coast along the Atlantic Ocean, it's still a popular resort for folks who prefer waterfront vistas to urban sprawl. It's also home to 8,661 residents (2010 census) who thank their lucky stars every day that they get to live in such a gorgeous place. The good news is that anyone can live in Morehead City. Thanks to a thriving business community and tourist industry, you can make a living here; and best of all, prices aren't as high here as they are in other waterfront resorts. During the 1980s, the town got a complete overhaul that included the rebuilding of its seawall, as well as extensive renovations of its waterfront, downtown and residential areas. Today, Morehead City is renowned for its charming, down home ambiance that extends a welcome to everyone. This warm-and-fuzzy vibe comes from one basic eternal truth about the place: Folks love living here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Morehead City, NC

Finding an apartment in Morehead City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

