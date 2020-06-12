/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:50 PM
75 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Northchase, NC
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
18 Units Available
New Providence Park
4413 Cohan Cir, Northchase, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1032 sqft
Welcome to New Providence Park, where you can choose to experience a newly renovated home! Our thoughtfully detailed apartments for rent in Wilmington, NC offer bright, open layouts with high-end finishes, stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel
Results within 1 mile of Northchase
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
19 Units Available
Hawthorne at Murrayville
5418 Sirius Dr, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1149 sqft
Hawthorne at Murrayville is one of the most luxurious apartment communities in Wilmington, NC perfectly located off College Road and I-40 near many shopping and dining venues.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4822 Exton Park Loop
4822 Exton Park Loop, Skippers Corner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
4822 Exton Park Loop - 4822 Exton Park Loop (RLNE5846086)
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5105 Exton Park Loop
5105 Exton Park Loop, Skippers Corner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1305 sqft
Exton Park / Move In Ready May 8th 2020 - EXTON PARK! Ready May 8th. This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhome features hardwood flooring in the kitchen and living areas and ceramic tile in the laundry room and all bathrooms.
1 of 16
Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
5142 Exton Park Loop
5142 Exton Park Loop, Skippers Corner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1258 sqft
TOTALLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWN-HOME AVAILABLE The brick 2 BR/2.5 BA town-home boosts of 10 ft.
Results within 5 miles of Northchase
Verified
1 of 91
Last updated June 12 at 06:23pm
Beaumont, Brookwood, Forest Hills & Mercer Place
51 Units Available
Reserve at Forest Hills
361 Darlington Ave, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1073 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedrooms near downtown Wilmington, NC, and UNCW campus. Pet-friendly, furnished homes feature ceiling fans, extra storage, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, volleyball court, media room and parking.
Verified
1 of 105
Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
63 Units Available
Avalon
327 Guinevere Ln, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1025 sqft
Located off Lancelot Lane and close to Market Street and Beaumont Park. Enjoy convenient on-site amenities, including dog grooming area, dog park and guest suite. Apartments are furnished and feature an oven and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Mayfaire Flats
1813 Sir Tyler Dr, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1221 sqft
Welcome to Mayfaire Flats, resort style apartment living in scenic Wilmington, NC! Thoughtfully-designed studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans elevate your expectations with open floorplans that maximize natural light, wood style plank flooring,
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
18 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Station
531 Old Maccumber Station Rd, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1269 sqft
Modern community near Mayfaire Town Center and Wrightsville Beach. On-site amenities include a custom, resort-style pool, electric car charging station and an outdoor lounge. Apartments feature custom kitchens and high-end appliances.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Winter Park & Piney Woods
35 Units Available
Mill Creek
414 Mill Creek Ct, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
941 sqft
A hammock garden, garage parking, and 24-hour fitness center are some of this community's amenities. The apartment homes are recently renovated and feature track lighting and large closets. University Centre and UNC Wilmington are nearby.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
43 Units Available
Clear Run by Arium
5300 New Centre Dr, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1025 sqft
Clear Run Apartments invites you to check out the hottest apartment living in Wilmington, North Carolina! Conveniently located less than a mile from UNC-W campus, near the intersection of College Road and Market Street, Clear Run enjoys a prime
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Cape Harbor
7113 Cape Harbor Dr, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
695 sqft
Ogden Park and the Harris Teeter shopping center are both within walking distance of this community. At home, residents have access to a dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Units have private patios and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Winter Park & Piney Woods
17 Units Available
Forest Hills
505 Alpine Dr, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$985
949 sqft
Only minutes from Cape Fear Country Club, Independence Mall, and the Hanover Center, this community offers a pool, sundeck, and 24-hour fitness center. The units have updated appliances, washer/dryer hookups, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
College Acres
30 Units Available
Cypress Pointe Apartments
4861 College Acres Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
950 sqft
Welcome to Cypress Pointe Apartments in Wilmington, NC! Nestled on New Centre Drive, near the intersection with College Road, Cypress Pointe Apartments is an easy walk to University of North Carolina Wilmington campus.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
College Acres
14 Units Available
Arboretum West
347 Arboretum Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1210 sqft
The distinction will be apparent at Arboretum West. Our custom design and vibrant energy will create unparalleled experiences. We offer you an active lifestyle with the feel of coastal style living.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 06:44pm
Winter Park & Piney Woods
8 Units Available
Village Green
820 N Macmillan Ave, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$970
804 sqft
Minutes from Highway 117. A modern community with hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and in-unit washer/dryer hookups. On-site tennis court, pool and courtyard. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. 24-hour maintenance provided.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
College Acres
29 Units Available
Headwaters at Autumn Hall
612 Council St, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1147 sqft
Upscale apartments on the Cape Fear Coast. Walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community coffee bar, clubhouse and internet cafe available to all residents. Concierge service. Near Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Mayfaire
12 Units Available
The Reserve at Mayfaire
1411 Parkview Cir, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1332 sqft
The Reserve at Mayfaire was designed for those who aspire to be at the height of living.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
11 Units Available
Briarcliff Villas
2505 Briarcliff Cir, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
798 sqft
Perfectly blending modern design with a relaxed atmosphere, every aspect of Briarcliff makes you appreciate the serenity of your home.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
5 Units Available
Hawthorne Centre North
5208 Ringo Dr, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
900 sqft
Hawthorne Centre North is located in the heart of Wilmington, NC offering convenience with everything you need to enhance your lifestyle. Choose from our unique loft-style 1 bedroom or spacious 2 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Devon Park
12 Units Available
34 North
603 Plum Nearly Ln, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
995 sqft
Just minutes from UNCW. Recently renovated apartments featuring lots of storage, updated appliances, and a patio or balcony. Top-notch landscaping, a pool, tennis court and volleyball court, and am on-site business center.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
1 Unit Available
721 Melba ct
721 Melba Court, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
condo in wilinington NC - Property Id: 261286 cute fully furnished condo less than 2 miles from UNCW. available immediately for month to month lease. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
1 Unit Available
4623 McClelland Drive 103
4623 Mcclelland Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$965
1100 sqft
4623 McClelland Drive K103 - Two bedroom, Two bath first floor condo located in Holton Place. This condo has an open floor plan with a great size dining and living room.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Creekwood
1 Unit Available
433 Clay St
433 Clay Street, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
850 sqft
2 Bed / 1 Bath - Off Princess Place - Property Id: 282012 This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in the Princess Place area off market street. The unit has a newer HVAC, vinyl siding, new flooring, and recently painted/cleaned.
