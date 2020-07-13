Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:37 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Morehead City, NC with parking

1 Unit Available
1606 New Bern St
1606 New Bern Street, Newport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1010 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with separate 2 car garage and large fenced-in yard. House features original hardwood floors throughout, vinyl windows and an updated kitchen.

1 Unit Available
916 Hibbs Rd
916 Hibbs Road, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
2000 sqft
916 Hibbs Rd Available 08/01/20 Spacious Newport home! - Available 8/1/2020 This ranch style 3 bedroom will welcome you home with a spacious living room.
1 Unit Available
425 Rams Road
425 Rams Road, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$915
1100 sqft
Havelock Home - Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that offers a spacious living room with fireplace to cozy up next to on those chilly winter nights.

1 Unit Available
130 Kobe Drive
130 Kobe Drive, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$840
900 sqft
Available 8/10/2020This cute 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Havelock is located just minutes away from the USMC Cherry Point base, beaches and shopping.

1 Unit Available
110 John Court
110 John Court, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
925 sqft
Newly renovated apartment. Outer secured door leads to lobby with 4 interior entrances. New vinyl plank floors welcome you to a bright unit with an open floor plan and cathedral ceiling.

1 Unit Available
211 John Court
211 John Court, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse on a quiet cul-de-sac. The living space has great vaulted ceilings with an open floor plan and a gas fireplace. Home has new vinyl plank flooring throughout.

1 Unit Available
144 Witten Circle
144 Witten Circle, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$715
850 sqft
Available 08/25/2020Nice Triplex in great location. Living room with fireplace, kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Close to MCAS Cherry Point, shopping and beaches. Pets are negotiable.

1 Unit Available
1505 Salter Path Road
1505 Salter Path Road, Indian Beach, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
Newly remodeled, direct oceanfront, corner unit located on the third floor of the quiet C building. Amazing panoramic views of the ocean from the living room, kitchen, balcony, & master bedroom.

1 Unit Available
405 Cottonwood Court
405 Cottonwood Lane, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms home available in Southern Terrace! The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a full bathroom. Living room with gas burning fireplace and strategically spaced ceiling fans throughout the home.

1 Unit Available
119 Jerrett Lane
119 Jerrett Lane, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex home in a very desirable location in the Brookstone subdivision. Kitchen comes equipped with refrigerator, range and dishwasher.

1 Unit Available
115 Keith Drive
115 Keith Drive, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1232 sqft
Nice clean well maintained home centrally located. Large Corner Lot. Open Living Area. Available Immediately. Lawn Care and Pest Control included in rent. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. NO EXCEPTIONS. Email inquiries only.

1 Unit Available
132 Twin Wood Drive
132 Twin Wood Drive, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$665
850 sqft
This 2 bedroom duplex located in Havelock is located near shopping and just minutes away from Cherry Point Air Base. The cozy living room with fireplace and dining room combo is a great space for family.
City Guide for Morehead City, NC

During the 1880s, Morehead City, North Carolina, was called the "Summer Capital of the Sea" because of its popularity as a waterfront resort. A century later, the town got a complete overhaul, with many of its districts and neighborhoods completely rebuilt or renovated.

Morehead City was founded in 1860, but thanks to the interruption of the Civil War, it wasn't until the 1880s that it became known as a waterfront resort town. Today, as part of North Carolina's famed Crystal Coast along the Atlantic Ocean, it's still a popular resort for folks who prefer waterfront vistas to urban sprawl. It's also home to 8,661 residents (2010 census) who thank their lucky stars every day that they get to live in such a gorgeous place. The good news is that anyone can live in Morehead City. Thanks to a thriving business community and tourist industry, you can make a living here; and best of all, prices aren't as high here as they are in other waterfront resorts. During the 1980s, the town got a complete overhaul that included the rebuilding of its seawall, as well as extensive renovations of its waterfront, downtown and residential areas. Today, Morehead City is renowned for its charming, down home ambiance that extends a welcome to everyone. This warm-and-fuzzy vibe comes from one basic eternal truth about the place: Folks love living here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Morehead City, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Morehead City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

