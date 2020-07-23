/
/
carteret county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:19 AM
93 Apartments for rent in Carteret County, NC📍
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
5204 Ocean Drive
5204 Ocean Drive, Emerald Isle, NC
7 Bedrooms
$3,000
The Sailfish house is 2nd row with public beach access right in front of the house. The Sailfish has two floors with ocean views and 7 comfortable bedrooms.
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
916 Hibbs Rd
916 Hibbs Road, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
2000 sqft
916 Hibbs Rd Available 08/01/20 Spacious Newport home! - Available 8/1/2020 This ranch style 3 bedroom will welcome you home with a spacious living room.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2407 Emerald Drive #3
2407 Emerald Drive, Emerald Isle, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
2407 Emerald Drive, Drifting Sands #3, Emerald Isle NC - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment. 2nd row to the beach! Includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer. Charcoal grill, covered porch, outside shower.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1508 Bay Street
1508 Bay Street, Morehead City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
804 sqft
Charming Two Bedroom Home - Charming two bedroom home in the heart of the historic downtown of the Town of Morehead City (located in Carteret County). The home is one block away from the beautiful water view.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
601 Peletier Loop Road K65
601 Pelletier Loop Road, Peletier, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse in Swansboro - Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse that backs up to the golf course.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1208 Avery Street
1208 Avery Street, Morehead City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
684 sqft
BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF FULL WATERFRONT IN BACKYARD in Historic Downtown Morehead City! Cute 2 bdrm/1 ba -- walk to water, shops downtown Morehead City - Cute, updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath downtown Morehead City home on a nice big lot backing up to
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1409 Bay Street
1409 Bay Street, Morehead City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
990 sqft
Charming Newly Renovated 3 bedroom home in heart of historic downtown Morehead City! - Charming three (3) bedroom home in the heart of the historic downtow Morehead City (located in Carteret County) available for LONG TERM rental only.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
408 Hardy Rd
408 Hardy Road, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2221 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION! Well Maintained Family Home! Home boasts over 2200 sq ft with 3 Large Bedrooms.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
8801 Reed Dr
8801 Reed Drive, Emerald Isle, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
990 sqft
This great condo is located just steps away from the beautiful beaches of Emerald Isle, as well as local restaurants, shopping centers, and SO MUCH MORE!! This property is rented out weekly, so call today to reserve your next vacation destination.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
129 Little Bay Dr
129 Little Bay Drive, Cedar Point, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3178 sqft
Large home in the desired Marsh Harbour subdivision sitting in the heart of Cedar Point and just a short distance to local Emerald Isle beaches, downtown Swansboro restaurants, and centrally located between Camp Lejeune and Cherry Point military
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
108 Abaco Dr E
108 Abaco Drive East, Cedar Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2109 sqft
This home is in the very desirable community of Marsh Harbour. The ''Massey'' floorplan greets you with a covered front porch and spacious two car garage with opener included.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1606 New Bern St
1606 New Bern Street, Newport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1010 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with separate 2 car garage and large fenced-in yard. House features original hardwood floors throughout, vinyl windows and an updated kitchen.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
311 Bahia Lane
311 Bahia Lane, Cape Carteret, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,940
2750 sqft
Available 8/20/2020Located in the extremely desirable Star Hill North subdivision in the heart of Cape Carteret, this home offers privacy and space in a phenomenal location! Featuring 4 bedrooms and 2.
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
109 Ebb Tide Drive
109 Ebb Tide Drive, Emerald Isle, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Lovely duplex on Emerald Isle--Tidal Wave North. Recently renovated. 3 bedroom. 2.5 bath. Fully furnished vacation rental is available until June 2021. Very tastefully decorated with all new appliances, furniture and bedding.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
110 Bogue Sound Drive
110 Bogue Sound Drive, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house easily accessible by Highway 24.
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2805 Arendell Street
2805 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
House with separate family apartment with separate entrances. May not be subleased. Remodeled a few years ago. 3 BR 2 Bath Home on ground level and 1 BR 1 Bath Apt on second level.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
102 Craig Drive
102 Craig Drive, Emerald Isle, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2175 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 102 Craig Drive in Emerald Isle. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
509 Pine Street
509 Pine Street, Beaufort, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1048 sqft
Newer construction home in the town of Beaufort. Includes stainless steel appliances. Covered front porch. Central Heat and Air. NO PETS
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
512 Pine Street
512 Pine Street, Beaufort, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1260 sqft
NO SMOKING3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home located in Beaufort. Stainless Steel Appliances include Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher. Central Heat & Air Conditioning. Approx 1200 Sq Ft.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
247 Windjammer W
247 Windjammer West, Emerald Isle, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Experience living near the beach in one of Emerald Isle's quiet ocean front gated communities-Land's End. Unfurnished 3 bedroom, two bath (with garage) pond front home. Available Aug.15 2020 Pets considered with non refundable pet fee.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
111 Red Drum Lane
111 Red Drum Lane, Gloucester, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Quiet neighborhood just 20 minutes to downtown Beaufort. Open floor plan and large master bedroom. Ready to move in, flexible lease options.
1 of 44
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
8626 Sound Drive
8626 Sound Drive, Emerald Isle, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8626 Sound Drive in Emerald Isle. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
5506 Fredeen Court
5506 Fredeen Court, Emerald Isle, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,325
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5506 Fredeen Court in Emerald Isle. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
7019 Sound Drive S
7019 Sound Drive, Emerald Isle, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1008 sqft
Nice duplex on soundside of Emerald Isle. Great sound view & large deck! 3 bedroom. 2 bath. Recent improvements include interior paint and hard-surface luxury vinyl plant flooring. Open living area w/large open deck.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Carteret County area include Cape Fear Community College, Craven Community College, University of North Carolina Wilmington, Pitt Community College, and East Carolina University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Wilmington, Greenville, Jacksonville, New Bern, and Sneads Ferry have apartments for rent.