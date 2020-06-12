/
2 bedroom apartments
76 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Myrtle Grove, NC
143 Hollis Lane
143 Hollis Lane, Myrtle Grove, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1764 sqft
2Bd/2Ba Ranch Home - GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR BUSINESS OWNER WHO NEEDS STORAGE/WORK SHOP! Beautiful secluded 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home with detached work shop and second storage shed.
Results within 1 mile of Myrtle Grove
Beau Rivage Plantation
Willow Glen
6110 Riverwoods Dr, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
940 sqft
Superb location enhanced with lavishness and convenience unlike anywhere else in Wilmington.
Tesla Park
4510 Tesla Park Dr, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
934 sqft
Welcome to Tesla Park! Situated in a quaint environment, this location boasts close proximity to dining, a wide variety of local shopping, and an abundance of entertainment nearby.
137 Seminole Trail
137 Seminole Trail, New Hanover County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
AVAILABLE NOW! 3BD/2BA Spacious brick ranch home located in Tanglewood. - Spacious Brick Ranch home located in the highly sought after Tanglewood Community.
4416 Jaybird Cir Unit 101
4416 Jay Bird Circle, New Hanover County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Ground floor unit, Pool, Club house, Lake, Large master suite, Open floor plan. - The Gardens, close to central Wilmington. Great location! First floor unit 2 bedrooms, 2 full bath condo with split bedroom floor plan.
618 Condo Club Drive #306
618 Condo Club Road, New Hanover County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
618 Condo Club Drive #306 Available 07/29/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Located in Sellar's Cove, Minutes from Carolina Beach! - This 3rd floor unit has all the upgrades with laminate wood flooring in the living space, tile in the kitchen and
4409 Jay Bird Circle - 1
4409 Jay Bird Circle, New Hanover County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1027 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath 2nd floor unit overlooking the community swimming pool and pond. Community clubhouse and fitness center a plus. Schools: Pine Valley ES, Myrtle Grove MS, Hoggard HS Directions: Take South College Rd towards Monkey Junction.
1410 Willoughby Park Court
1410 Willoughby Park Court, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
This two bedroom two full bath unfurnished condo is ready for someone new to call home. This property has a large open floor plan for easy living. The covered deck is the perfect place to relax.
4421 Jaybird Circle, #206 The Gardens
4421 Jay Bird Circle, New Hanover County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1050 sqft
THE GARDENS - Immaculate 2nd floor condo, 1050 sq. ft. +, 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, open plan living / dining / kitchen, stainless appliances, granite counters, laundry room with washer & dryer, ample closet space.
Results within 5 miles of Myrtle Grove
Indy West Apartments
3960 Independence Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1319 sqft
Enjoy elevated, coastal-inspired living every day at Indy West. Our vibrant community, luxurious amenities, and sublime location were designed with you in mind. This is what coming home feels like.
St. Andrews Reserve
814 Saint Andrews Dr, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$960
1066 sqft
Close to Cape Fear River. Upscale apartments with adjustable track lighting, multiple closets and private balconies or patios with storage. Yoga studio, sand volleyball court, fitness center and two swimming pools on the premises.
Pine Valley West
Element Barclay
1605 Barclay Point Blvd, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1215 sqft
Luxury units adjacent to The Pointe at Barclay. The complex has a resort-style saltwater pool, a clubhouse and a dog park. Apartments have unique floor plans with ample storage space.
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Mill Creek
414 Mill Creek Ct, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
941 sqft
A hammock garden, garage parking, and 24-hour fitness center are some of this community's amenities. The apartment homes are recently renovated and feature track lighting and large closets. University Centre and UNC Wilmington are nearby.
Morningside
Osprey Landing
800 Walden Dr, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$879
940 sqft
Near Greenfield Lake. Well-appointed apartments and townhome-style homes in landscaped community with large dog park, resort-style swimming pool with hammock garden and 24-hour fitness center with free weights.
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Forest Hills
505 Alpine Dr, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$985
949 sqft
Only minutes from Cape Fear Country Club, Independence Mall, and the Hanover Center, this community offers a pool, sundeck, and 24-hour fitness center. The units have updated appliances, washer/dryer hookups, and walk-in closets.
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Quad
734 N Macmillan Ave, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$910
681 sqft
Barely 10 minutes away from downtown Wilmington, bordering UNC-W campus. Air-conditioned homes with private patios and modern kitchens. Residents have access to a fitness center and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
Hanover Heights
The Pines of Wilmington
1002 Mayflower Dr. #2-I, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
For those who set a standard of excellence in their lives, The Pines at Wilmington in Wilmington, NC, is ready to be that home.
Hanover Heights
The Shipyard of Wilmington
719 Galley Ln, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1201 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Shipyard of Wilmington in Wilmington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hanover Heights
Bellingham Park
1522 Cadfel Ct, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1098 sqft
In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal bike storage, car wash area, parking and pool. Located near parks, dining and entertainment options.
Belle Meade Apartment Homes
1109 Matteo Dr #108, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1098 sqft
Belle Meade Apartment Homes is the true definition of a boutique community that offers southern charm with sophisticated elegance and custom design features. Our homes are perfectly located beside Belle Meade Plantation in Wilmington, NC.
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Village Green
820 N Macmillan Ave, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$970
804 sqft
Minutes from Highway 117. A modern community with hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and in-unit washer/dryer hookups. On-site tennis court, pool and courtyard. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. 24-hour maintenance provided.
Pine Valley West
The Preserve at Pine Valley
3314 Wickslow Rd, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$985
960 sqft
CLICK HERE - Take a Virtual Tour of our Model Looking for convenience? Then look no further than The Preserve at Pine Valley Apartments in Wilmington, NC.
Lincoln Forest
One Midtown
2945 Midtown Way, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1184 sqft
One Midtown embodies the best Wilmington has to offer. With plantation-style architecture and craftsman-style details, the property pays homage to the grand, natural beauty of the area and celebrates Southern elegance at its finest.
Crosswinds
1108 St. Andrews Drive, Salisbury, NC
2 Bedrooms
$945
837 sqft
An indoor heated pool, clothes care center, and lavish green space at this community appeal to potential residents. The upscale apartments include private patios and recently renovated kitchens. Halyburton Park and Fulton Station are nearby.