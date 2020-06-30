682 Highland Ridge Road

Amenities

Enjoy this stunning home situated in the Franklin Grove subdivision of Mooresville.



A main-level master, cathedral ceilings, hardwood and tile flooring, and a gorgeous patio are just some of the outstanding upgrades featured in this brick-front home. Meals are best enjoyed in this formal dining room with upgraded lighting chair rail moldings. The fully upgraded kitchen offers granite counters, a tile backsplash, amazing storage with pine stain cabinetry with glass insert accents and a stainless steel appliance package.



A dramatic tray ceiling accents the first-floor master suite. The luxurious master bath feature beadboard accents, his-and-hers vanities, a garden tub and separate shower. Upstairs, three additional bedrooms and a spare full bath finish the home.



Outdoor entertaining will be fun and comfortable all year long on this outdoor living space. The paver patio features a pergola.



Tucked away in southern Mooresville. You'll love the quiet of suburban life with all the convenience you need. Close to shops, dining and entertainment in downtown Mooresville. Outdoor enthusiasts will love the close proximity to recreation both on and off Lake Norman. Just minutes to Lowe's Corporate, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and I-77!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



