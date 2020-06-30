All apartments in Mooresville
/
Mooresville, NC
/
682 Highland Ridge Road
Last updated January 7 2020 at 11:48 PM

682 Highland Ridge Road

682 Highland Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

682 Highland Ridge Road, Mooresville, NC 28115
Millswood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy this stunning home situated in the Franklin Grove subdivision of Mooresville.

A main-level master, cathedral ceilings, hardwood and tile flooring, and a gorgeous patio are just some of the outstanding upgrades featured in this brick-front home. Meals are best enjoyed in this formal dining room with upgraded lighting chair rail moldings. The fully upgraded kitchen offers granite counters, a tile backsplash, amazing storage with pine stain cabinetry with glass insert accents and a stainless steel appliance package.

A dramatic tray ceiling accents the first-floor master suite. The luxurious master bath feature beadboard accents, his-and-hers vanities, a garden tub and separate shower. Upstairs, three additional bedrooms and a spare full bath finish the home.

Outdoor entertaining will be fun and comfortable all year long on this outdoor living space. The paver patio features a pergola.

Tucked away in southern Mooresville. You'll love the quiet of suburban life with all the convenience you need. Close to shops, dining and entertainment in downtown Mooresville. Outdoor enthusiasts will love the close proximity to recreation both on and off Lake Norman. Just minutes to Lowe's Corporate, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and I-77!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 682 Highland Ridge Road have any available units?
682 Highland Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 682 Highland Ridge Road have?
Some of 682 Highland Ridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 682 Highland Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
682 Highland Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 682 Highland Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 682 Highland Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 682 Highland Ridge Road offer parking?
No, 682 Highland Ridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 682 Highland Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 682 Highland Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 682 Highland Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 682 Highland Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 682 Highland Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 682 Highland Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 682 Highland Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 682 Highland Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.

