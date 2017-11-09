All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 661 Cabarrus Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
661 Cabarrus Avenue
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:25 AM

661 Cabarrus Avenue

661 Cabarrus Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

661 Cabarrus Avenue, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Excellent location with immediate proximity to schools, shopping and downtown Mooresville. Pet friendy with fenced in backyard! Beautiful, original hardwood floors have been recently refinished. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances and eat in dining area. Side door to porch and back door to oversized back dack that's perfect for entertaining. Split bedroom floor plan is ideal for young professionals, families, and also well suited for roommate situations, home office, and more. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom downstairs and 2 bedrooms and one bath upstairs. Make your appointment to see this beautiful home today. $300 annual pet fee per pet. Apply for free plus a $30 credit check fee today at https://bestrentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 661 Cabarrus Avenue have any available units?
661 Cabarrus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 661 Cabarrus Avenue have?
Some of 661 Cabarrus Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 661 Cabarrus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
661 Cabarrus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 661 Cabarrus Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 661 Cabarrus Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 661 Cabarrus Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 661 Cabarrus Avenue offers parking.
Does 661 Cabarrus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 661 Cabarrus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 661 Cabarrus Avenue have a pool?
No, 661 Cabarrus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 661 Cabarrus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 661 Cabarrus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 661 Cabarrus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 661 Cabarrus Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College