661 Cabarrus Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Excellent location with immediate proximity to schools, shopping and downtown Mooresville. Pet friendy with fenced in backyard! Beautiful, original hardwood floors have been recently refinished. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances and eat in dining area. Side door to porch and back door to oversized back dack that's perfect for entertaining. Split bedroom floor plan is ideal for young professionals, families, and also well suited for roommate situations, home office, and more. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom downstairs and 2 bedrooms and one bath upstairs. Make your appointment to see this beautiful home today. $300 annual pet fee per pet. Apply for free plus a $30 credit check fee today at https://bestrentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home .