637 Williamson Road

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator pool

Beautiful Waterfront Condo with amazing views of Lake Norman. This three bedroom, two bath home boosts an open floor-plan, large master suite with double sided gas fireplace in living room and master bedroom. Second bedroom adjoins bathroom. Laminate wood floors throughout unit, granite counter tops in kitchen. Water views can been seen from living room and master bedroom. Don't miss this rare waterfront condo. New HVAC in 2017. Close to amenities, walking distance to restaurants and easy access to I-77