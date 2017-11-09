524 Reed Creek Road

Amenities

Lovely, updated home in Mooresville, NC! Fantastic open floor plan featuring a wood burning fireplace, framed by two windows, where you can spend enjoying all the natural light thanks to the bounty of windows. The vaulted ceiling adds to the openness and brightness of this room. The flow continues to the dining room and kitchen, that comes fully equipped with an appliance package - glass top stove, microwave, fridge, and dishwasher. With the granite counter tops and other upgrades you will be able to cook in style! As a bonus, the finished basement has access to the back yard - perfect for an additional living area. Also, the backyard features an open deck with a screened porch that backs to a wooded area and is ideal for entertaining or relaxing. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request f

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.