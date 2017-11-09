All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 524 Reed Creek Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
524 Reed Creek Road
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:39 PM

524 Reed Creek Road

524 Reed Creek Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

524 Reed Creek Road, Mooresville, NC 28117
Reed Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely, updated home in Mooresville, NC! Fantastic open floor plan featuring a wood burning fireplace, framed by two windows, where you can spend enjoying all the natural light thanks to the bounty of windows. The vaulted ceiling adds to the openness and brightness of this room. The flow continues to the dining room and kitchen, that comes fully equipped with an appliance package - glass top stove, microwave, fridge, and dishwasher. With the granite counter tops and other upgrades you will be able to cook in style! As a bonus, the finished basement has access to the back yard - perfect for an additional living area. Also, the backyard features an open deck with a screened porch that backs to a wooded area and is ideal for entertaining or relaxing. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request f
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 Reed Creek Road have any available units?
524 Reed Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 524 Reed Creek Road have?
Some of 524 Reed Creek Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 Reed Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
524 Reed Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 Reed Creek Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 524 Reed Creek Road is pet friendly.
Does 524 Reed Creek Road offer parking?
No, 524 Reed Creek Road does not offer parking.
Does 524 Reed Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 Reed Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 Reed Creek Road have a pool?
No, 524 Reed Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 524 Reed Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 524 Reed Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 524 Reed Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 524 Reed Creek Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College