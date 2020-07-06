428 East McLelland Avenue

Amenities

Just Reduced!!! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Fall in love with this beautiful ranch home in Kings Forest. This home is renovated and move-in ready. This is open plan living with a large family room open to a gorgeous newly updated eat-in kitchen with appliances, ready for the chef in the family! Spacious master with private bath on the main plus 2 more bedrooms with a full bath. The home also includes a park-like setting in the backyard with a spacious deck perfect for outdoor fun. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

High school: Mooresville High School

Middle school: Mooresville Middle School

Elementary school: Mooresville Intermediate School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.