All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 428 East McLelland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
428 East McLelland Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

428 East McLelland Avenue

428 East Mclelland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

428 East Mclelland Avenue, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Just Reduced!!! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Fall in love with this beautiful ranch home in Kings Forest. This home is renovated and move-in ready. This is open plan living with a large family room open to a gorgeous newly updated eat-in kitchen with appliances, ready for the chef in the family! Spacious master with private bath on the main plus 2 more bedrooms with a full bath. The home also includes a park-like setting in the backyard with a spacious deck perfect for outdoor fun. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.
High school: Mooresville High School
Middle school: Mooresville Middle School
Elementary school: Mooresville Intermediate School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 East McLelland Avenue have any available units?
428 East McLelland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
Is 428 East McLelland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
428 East McLelland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 East McLelland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 428 East McLelland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 428 East McLelland Avenue offer parking?
No, 428 East McLelland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 428 East McLelland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 428 East McLelland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 East McLelland Avenue have a pool?
No, 428 East McLelland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 428 East McLelland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 428 East McLelland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 428 East McLelland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 428 East McLelland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 428 East McLelland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 428 East McLelland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College