Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Quaint two bedroom, two bathroom duplex on a quiet street in Mooresville. This home recently received a complete re-paint and is perfect for a small family in search of a great place to live. Each bedroom has its own private bathroom. This home has back deck for entertaining. It is close to schools, restaurants, and shopping. This home will not last long so schedule your showing today!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/309-west-mcneely-avenue ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.