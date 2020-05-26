All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 295 Glennallen Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
295 Glennallen Road
Last updated May 9 2019 at 3:57 PM

295 Glennallen Road

295 Glenn Allen Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

295 Glenn Allen Rd, Mooresville, NC 28115
Curtis Pond

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral paint colors, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 295 Glennallen Road have any available units?
295 Glennallen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
Is 295 Glennallen Road currently offering any rent specials?
295 Glennallen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 295 Glennallen Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 295 Glennallen Road is pet friendly.
Does 295 Glennallen Road offer parking?
No, 295 Glennallen Road does not offer parking.
Does 295 Glennallen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 295 Glennallen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 295 Glennallen Road have a pool?
No, 295 Glennallen Road does not have a pool.
Does 295 Glennallen Road have accessible units?
No, 295 Glennallen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 295 Glennallen Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 295 Glennallen Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 295 Glennallen Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 295 Glennallen Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College