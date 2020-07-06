All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated October 8 2019

256 Cedar Street

256 Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Location

256 Cedar Street, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated home in the heart of Mooresville! Walking distance to Mooresville Middle and High schools. Large lot mature trees and a small creek at the rear of the property. This home features two fireplaces with gas logs, a newly updated kitchen, new LVP flooring throughout and newly updated bathrooms. The main level features 3 spacious bedrooms. The master has a walk in closet and a private bath. The lower level features an office with access from the exterior of the home, a large rec room and another flex room (sewing/hobby/etc.) with a full bath. Plenty of room for everyone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 256 Cedar Street have any available units?
256 Cedar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 256 Cedar Street have?
Some of 256 Cedar Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 256 Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
256 Cedar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 Cedar Street pet-friendly?
No, 256 Cedar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 256 Cedar Street offer parking?
Yes, 256 Cedar Street offers parking.
Does 256 Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 256 Cedar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 Cedar Street have a pool?
No, 256 Cedar Street does not have a pool.
Does 256 Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 256 Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 256 Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 256 Cedar Street has units with dishwashers.

