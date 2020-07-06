256 Cedar Street

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated home in the heart of Mooresville! Walking distance to Mooresville Middle and High schools. Large lot mature trees and a small creek at the rear of the property. This home features two fireplaces with gas logs, a newly updated kitchen, new LVP flooring throughout and newly updated bathrooms. The main level features 3 spacious bedrooms. The master has a walk in closet and a private bath. The lower level features an office with access from the exterior of the home, a large rec room and another flex room (sewing/hobby/etc.) with a full bath. Plenty of room for everyone!