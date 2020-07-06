256 Cedar Street

Amenities
Updated home in the heart of Mooresville! Walking distance to Mooresville Middle and High schools. Large lot mature trees and a small creek at the rear of the property. This home features two fireplaces with gas logs, a newly updated kitchen, new LVP flooring throughout and newly updated bathrooms. The main level features 3 spacious bedrooms. The master has a walk in closet and a private bath. The lower level features an office with access from the exterior of the home, a large rec room and another flex room (sewing/hobby/etc.) with a full bath. Plenty of room for everyone!