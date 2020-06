Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Very large 3 bedroom home with large bonus room. Tray ceiling, sunken living room, large back yard and 2 car attached garage. Home is in excellent shape and ready for move in. Home is near end of very cute street in a community with large pool, club house, playground and other amenities.