175 Limerick Rd

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Newer 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath town home with a one-car garage! Close to all the conveniences you want!



Close to shops and dining off NC-150, and all Mooresville has to offer! Convenient to several race shops and the Nascar Technical Institute. Easy access to awesome lake recreation on Lake Norman!



The modern layout features a combination living and dining area with hardwood flooring. Upgraded lighting accents the dining space.



The eat-in kitchen features granite counters, 42" raised-panel cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. The adjoining breakfast nook has upgraded lighting.



Sliding doors access a private over-sized patio large enough for entertaining. The master bedroom offers privacy with an en suite bath. Two spacious spare bedrooms and a spare full bath complete the home.



Lawn care and access to the community pool are included.



Pets conditional.



**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**