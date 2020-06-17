175 Limerick Rd

Amenities
Newer 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath town home with a one-car garage! Close to all the conveniences you want!
Close to shops and dining off NC-150, and all Mooresville has to offer! Convenient to several race shops and the Nascar Technical Institute. Easy access to awesome lake recreation on Lake Norman!
The modern layout features a combination living and dining area with hardwood flooring. Upgraded lighting accents the dining space.
The eat-in kitchen features granite counters, 42" raised-panel cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. The adjoining breakfast nook has upgraded lighting.
Sliding doors access a private over-sized patio large enough for entertaining. The master bedroom offers privacy with an en suite bath. Two spacious spare bedrooms and a spare full bath complete the home.
Lawn care and access to the community pool are included.
Pets conditional.
**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**