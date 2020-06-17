All apartments in Mooresville
175 Limerick Rd
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:43 PM

175 Limerick Rd

175 Limerick Road · No Longer Available
Location

175 Limerick Road, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Newer 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath town home with a one-car garage! Close to all the conveniences you want!

Close to shops and dining off NC-150, and all Mooresville has to offer! Convenient to several race shops and the Nascar Technical Institute. Easy access to awesome lake recreation on Lake Norman!

The modern layout features a combination living and dining area with hardwood flooring. Upgraded lighting accents the dining space.

The eat-in kitchen features granite counters, 42" raised-panel cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. The adjoining breakfast nook has upgraded lighting.

Sliding doors access a private over-sized patio large enough for entertaining. The master bedroom offers privacy with an en suite bath. Two spacious spare bedrooms and a spare full bath complete the home.

Lawn care and access to the community pool are included.

Pets conditional.

**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 Limerick Rd have any available units?
175 Limerick Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 175 Limerick Rd have?
Some of 175 Limerick Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 Limerick Rd currently offering any rent specials?
175 Limerick Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Limerick Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 175 Limerick Rd is pet friendly.
Does 175 Limerick Rd offer parking?
Yes, 175 Limerick Rd offers parking.
Does 175 Limerick Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 Limerick Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Limerick Rd have a pool?
Yes, 175 Limerick Rd has a pool.
Does 175 Limerick Rd have accessible units?
No, 175 Limerick Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Limerick Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 Limerick Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

