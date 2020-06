Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home with dark hardwood floors throughout. Master on main with lg bath, lg walk-in closet, 2 vanities. Lg great room and open kitchen full of light that leads to covered rear screened patio. Top-line stainless appliances w/lg pantry. Quiet study down, lg loft, 3 BR's up. Spacious 2-Car garage opens to laundry w/cute cubby for coats and books. Private fenced bkyrd with lg community pool and playground. Dogs conditional. This home is convenient to shopping and schools.