Mooresville, NC
157 Chollywood Drive
157 Chollywood Drive

157 Chollywood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

157 Chollywood Drive, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Great home located on a cul-de-sac lot. Fully fenced flat yard. Relaxing hot tub overlooks the private backyard. Office with French doors, playroom, craftroom, etc. Formal dining room adjoins great room for easy entertaining. Open kitchen w/modern dark cabinets, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, granite, gas range, refrigerator and absolutely the largest pantry you are going to find!! Hardwood floors on entire first floor. Tile floors in bathrooms and laundry. Upstairs features a loft area for TV or reading, 4 spacious bedrooms and a big laundry room. The master suite is huge w/a large walk-in closet. The master bath features a soaking tub, separate shower and double sink with granite. Finished garage has 11 foot ceilings for lots of storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 Chollywood Drive have any available units?
157 Chollywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 157 Chollywood Drive have?
Some of 157 Chollywood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 Chollywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
157 Chollywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Chollywood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 157 Chollywood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 157 Chollywood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 157 Chollywood Drive offers parking.
Does 157 Chollywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 Chollywood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Chollywood Drive have a pool?
No, 157 Chollywood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 157 Chollywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 157 Chollywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Chollywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 157 Chollywood Drive has units with dishwashers.
