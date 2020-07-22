157 Chollywood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Great home located on a cul-de-sac lot. Fully fenced flat yard. Relaxing hot tub overlooks the private backyard. Office with French doors, playroom, craftroom, etc. Formal dining room adjoins great room for easy entertaining. Open kitchen w/modern dark cabinets, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, granite, gas range, refrigerator and absolutely the largest pantry you are going to find!! Hardwood floors on entire first floor. Tile floors in bathrooms and laundry. Upstairs features a loft area for TV or reading, 4 spacious bedrooms and a big laundry room. The master suite is huge w/a large walk-in closet. The master bath features a soaking tub, separate shower and double sink with granite. Finished garage has 11 foot ceilings for lots of storage.