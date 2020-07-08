All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated May 8 2020 at 6:55 AM

156 Trotter Ridge Drive

156 Trotter Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

156 Trotter Ridge Drive, Mooresville, NC 28117
Morrison Plantation

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
ice maker
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Morrison Plantation Cul de sac home on over 1 acre. 5 bed, 3 full bathrooms with Mother-in-law Suite on Main. Laminate Hardwoods throughout first floor. Open, Gourmet Kitchen with Double Oven, Island, and Eat-in Bar. Great Room with Gas Fireplace. 4 Spacious Bedrooms on upper level. Master features Sitting Area and 2 Large Closets with Built-ins. Bonus room is also a home theater with a projection set-up. Large Wooded Back Yard with plenty of space and privacy. 2 raised garden beds. MASKS/GLOVES REQUIRED FOR SHOWINGS OF OCCUPIED HOMES - NO EXCEPTIONS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 Trotter Ridge Drive have any available units?
156 Trotter Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 156 Trotter Ridge Drive have?
Some of 156 Trotter Ridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 Trotter Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
156 Trotter Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 Trotter Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 156 Trotter Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 156 Trotter Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 156 Trotter Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 156 Trotter Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 Trotter Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 Trotter Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 156 Trotter Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 156 Trotter Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 156 Trotter Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 156 Trotter Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 156 Trotter Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

