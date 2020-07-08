156 Trotter Ridge Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace media room ice maker oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven Property Amenities parking garage media room

Morrison Plantation Cul de sac home on over 1 acre. 5 bed, 3 full bathrooms with Mother-in-law Suite on Main. Laminate Hardwoods throughout first floor. Open, Gourmet Kitchen with Double Oven, Island, and Eat-in Bar. Great Room with Gas Fireplace. 4 Spacious Bedrooms on upper level. Master features Sitting Area and 2 Large Closets with Built-ins. Bonus room is also a home theater with a projection set-up. Large Wooded Back Yard with plenty of space and privacy. 2 raised garden beds. MASKS/GLOVES REQUIRED FOR SHOWINGS OF OCCUPIED HOMES - NO EXCEPTIONS.