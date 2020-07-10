All apartments in Mooresville
155 Limerick Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

155 Limerick Road

155 Limerick Road · No Longer Available
Location

155 Limerick Road, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lease or possible lease to own..Move in Ready Dual Master Split Bedroom Plan! This Townhome is in pristine condition and includes the fridge, and upstairs washer and dryer...no climbing the stairs to haul laundry! Huge closet under the stairs for storage, and another outside, nice closet space in this unit..spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area, and a nice size great room. This is a pool community in a prime location, only 5 minutes to downtown Mooresville and close to I-77 as well, grocery store just a couple minute drive away also.
You will love this townhome so don't wait!! 1 or 2 year lease ok, and pets conditional per the owner with a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Limerick Road have any available units?
155 Limerick Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 Limerick Road have?
Some of 155 Limerick Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Limerick Road currently offering any rent specials?
155 Limerick Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Limerick Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 155 Limerick Road is pet friendly.
Does 155 Limerick Road offer parking?
No, 155 Limerick Road does not offer parking.
Does 155 Limerick Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 155 Limerick Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Limerick Road have a pool?
Yes, 155 Limerick Road has a pool.
Does 155 Limerick Road have accessible units?
No, 155 Limerick Road does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Limerick Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 155 Limerick Road has units with dishwashers.

