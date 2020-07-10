155 Limerick Road

Amenities
Lease or possible lease to own..Move in Ready Dual Master Split Bedroom Plan! This Townhome is in pristine condition and includes the fridge, and upstairs washer and dryer...no climbing the stairs to haul laundry! Huge closet under the stairs for storage, and another outside, nice closet space in this unit..spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area, and a nice size great room. This is a pool community in a prime location, only 5 minutes to downtown Mooresville and close to I-77 as well, grocery store just a couple minute drive away also.
You will love this townhome so don't wait!! 1 or 2 year lease ok, and pets conditional per the owner with a fee.