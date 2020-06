Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Location says it all with this spectacular 3 bedroom Town home boasting a deep 2 car garage with a large workshop or storage area. Master & additional upstairs bedrooms are all spacious & bright completing this great floor plan. New flooring & paint. Lovely Picnic area, outdoor fireplace, swings, walking trails & pool! Great area, close to I 77, restaurants & all the conveniences you could imagine