Mooresville, NC
152 North Arcadian Way
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:00 PM

152 North Arcadian Way

152 North Arcadian Way · No Longer Available
Location

152 North Arcadian Way, Mooresville, NC 28117

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
152 North Arcadian Way-ELT - Well-maintained Cypress Landing townhome for rent! Features open kitchen & living room w/gas fireplace. Granite counters, 42 in Tahoe Cherry cabinets ,stainless steel appliances. Hardwoods in formal dining room. 3 bedrooms up, master has 2 spacious walk in closets & an elegant tiled bath w/dual vanities. Enjoy a large, private patio off back. Convenient location to I-77, Lowe's Corporate, LKN Regional and Mooresville shopping. No Smoking. No Pets.

Slight right onto the Interstate 85 N ramp to Concord. Take I-77 N to US-21 N in Davidson. Take exit 33 from I-77 N. Merge onto I-85 N. Take exit 38 for US 21 N/Interstate 77 N toward Statesville. Merge onto I-77 N/US-21 N. Take exit 33 for US-21 N toward Lake Norman. Use the right 2 lanes to turn right onto US-21 N. turn left onto Cypress Landing Dr. Turn right at the 1st cross street onto N Arcadian Way

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5101603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 North Arcadian Way have any available units?
152 North Arcadian Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 152 North Arcadian Way have?
Some of 152 North Arcadian Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 North Arcadian Way currently offering any rent specials?
152 North Arcadian Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 North Arcadian Way pet-friendly?
No, 152 North Arcadian Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 152 North Arcadian Way offer parking?
Yes, 152 North Arcadian Way offers parking.
Does 152 North Arcadian Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152 North Arcadian Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 North Arcadian Way have a pool?
No, 152 North Arcadian Way does not have a pool.
Does 152 North Arcadian Way have accessible units?
No, 152 North Arcadian Way does not have accessible units.
Does 152 North Arcadian Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 North Arcadian Way does not have units with dishwashers.
