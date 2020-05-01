Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

152 North Arcadian Way-ELT - Well-maintained Cypress Landing townhome for rent! Features open kitchen & living room w/gas fireplace. Granite counters, 42 in Tahoe Cherry cabinets ,stainless steel appliances. Hardwoods in formal dining room. 3 bedrooms up, master has 2 spacious walk in closets & an elegant tiled bath w/dual vanities. Enjoy a large, private patio off back. Convenient location to I-77, Lowe's Corporate, LKN Regional and Mooresville shopping. No Smoking. No Pets.



Slight right onto the Interstate 85 N ramp to Concord. Take I-77 N to US-21 N in Davidson. Take exit 33 from I-77 N. Merge onto I-85 N. Take exit 38 for US 21 N/Interstate 77 N toward Statesville. Merge onto I-77 N/US-21 N. Take exit 33 for US-21 N toward Lake Norman. Use the right 2 lanes to turn right onto US-21 N. turn left onto Cypress Landing Dr. Turn right at the 1st cross street onto N Arcadian Way



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5101603)