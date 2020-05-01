All apartments in Mooresville
Mooresville, NC
151 Woodfern Pl
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:34 PM

151 Woodfern Pl

151 Woodfern Place · No Longer Available
Location

151 Woodfern Place, Mooresville, NC 28115
Millswood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Lovely 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home is located in Mooresville, a desirable community near Lake Norman. The well-landscaped, brick home features two Palladian windows that bring in bright, natural light. The great room has a vaulted ceiling, fireplace and doors that lead to the deck and back yard. The dining room has chair rail moulding, vaulted ceilings, Palladian window and wall-to-wall carpeting. The kitchen has light oak cabinets, full kitchen appliances, including a built-in microwave, and a breakfast area. The main floor Master Suite has a trey ceiling, soaking tub, walk-in shower and double sink vanity. Two guest bedrooms share a full-bathroom with combination tub/shower and vaulted ceiling. Enjoy the oversized wood deck for grilling and entertaining, and a storage shed for gardening tools.

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Woodfern Pl have any available units?
151 Woodfern Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 Woodfern Pl have?
Some of 151 Woodfern Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 Woodfern Pl currently offering any rent specials?
151 Woodfern Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Woodfern Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 151 Woodfern Pl is pet friendly.
Does 151 Woodfern Pl offer parking?
No, 151 Woodfern Pl does not offer parking.
Does 151 Woodfern Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 Woodfern Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Woodfern Pl have a pool?
No, 151 Woodfern Pl does not have a pool.
Does 151 Woodfern Pl have accessible units?
No, 151 Woodfern Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Woodfern Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 151 Woodfern Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

