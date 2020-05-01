151 Woodfern Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Lovely 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home is located in Mooresville, a desirable community near Lake Norman. The well-landscaped, brick home features two Palladian windows that bring in bright, natural light. The great room has a vaulted ceiling, fireplace and doors that lead to the deck and back yard. The dining room has chair rail moulding, vaulted ceilings, Palladian window and wall-to-wall carpeting. The kitchen has light oak cabinets, full kitchen appliances, including a built-in microwave, and a breakfast area. The main floor Master Suite has a trey ceiling, soaking tub, walk-in shower and double sink vanity. Two guest bedrooms share a full-bathroom with combination tub/shower and vaulted ceiling. Enjoy the oversized wood deck for grilling and entertaining, and a storage shed for gardening tools.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**