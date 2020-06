Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Fresh Paint! Available now in the Mooresville Graded School District & with a Community Pool! This 3 Bedroom townhouse has laminate wood flooring on main level, carpet in the bedrooms, brushed nickel light fixtures/fans. A big pantry and laundry room. The master suite features a large walk-in closet and dual vanities in the bath. Sorry, no smokers & no pets. $75 Application Fee per tenant 18 yrs+. Deposit dependent upon background checks. 704-663-0990