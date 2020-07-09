137 Beverly Chase Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 story town-home located/desirable Cypress Landing. MGSD school district. Convenient location close to interstate, shopping and more! Sunroom with views of a wooded area. Over-sized Patio perfect for entertaining Spacious Open Floor plan. Dining Area/Office. Large master with trey ceilings. Washer/Dryer included. Nestled to the Back of the community with minimal traffic/open park-like setting, finished garage, upgraded light fixtures/ceiling fans in every room. Just Beautiful! MASK/GLOVES REQUIRED FOR SHOWINGS OF OCCUPIED HOMES. TENANT IN PLACE THROUGH 7/2/20.