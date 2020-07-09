All apartments in Mooresville
137 Beverly Chase Lane
137 Beverly Chase Lane

137 Beverly Chase Lane · No Longer Available
Location

137 Beverly Chase Lane, Mooresville, NC 28117

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story town-home located/desirable Cypress Landing. MGSD school district. Convenient location close to interstate, shopping and more! Sunroom with views of a wooded area. Over-sized Patio perfect for entertaining Spacious Open Floor plan. Dining Area/Office. Large master with trey ceilings. Washer/Dryer included. Nestled to the Back of the community with minimal traffic/open park-like setting, finished garage, upgraded light fixtures/ceiling fans in every room. Just Beautiful! MASK/GLOVES REQUIRED FOR SHOWINGS OF OCCUPIED HOMES. TENANT IN PLACE THROUGH 7/2/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Beverly Chase Lane have any available units?
137 Beverly Chase Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 137 Beverly Chase Lane have?
Some of 137 Beverly Chase Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Beverly Chase Lane currently offering any rent specials?
137 Beverly Chase Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Beverly Chase Lane pet-friendly?
No, 137 Beverly Chase Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 137 Beverly Chase Lane offer parking?
Yes, 137 Beverly Chase Lane offers parking.
Does 137 Beverly Chase Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 137 Beverly Chase Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Beverly Chase Lane have a pool?
No, 137 Beverly Chase Lane does not have a pool.
Does 137 Beverly Chase Lane have accessible units?
No, 137 Beverly Chase Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Beverly Chase Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 137 Beverly Chase Lane has units with dishwashers.

