Last updated February 15 2020 at 9:12 PM

132 Longleaf Drive

132 Longleaf Dr · No Longer Available
Location

132 Longleaf Dr, Mooresville, NC 28117

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
bocce court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
playground
pool
garage
Brand New 5 Bedroom 4 Full Bath home with lake access and outdoor community swimming pool! This home has never been lived in and is in turn key ready condition. Located minutes from wonderful schools, shopping, ball fields, and Lake Norman. The community has a lake access point for kayaks, paddle boards, etc with walking paths, sidewalks, community pool, soon to be playground and bocce ball area. 1, 2, 3 year leases preferred. 6 month lease availability, conditional upon owner's discretion & subject to higher rent amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Longleaf Drive have any available units?
132 Longleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 Longleaf Drive have?
Some of 132 Longleaf Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Longleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
132 Longleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Longleaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 132 Longleaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 132 Longleaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 132 Longleaf Drive offers parking.
Does 132 Longleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Longleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Longleaf Drive have a pool?
Yes, 132 Longleaf Drive has a pool.
Does 132 Longleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 132 Longleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Longleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 Longleaf Drive has units with dishwashers.

