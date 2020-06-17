132 Longleaf Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave Property Amenities bocce court parking playground pool garage

Brand New 5 Bedroom 4 Full Bath home with lake access and outdoor community swimming pool! This home has never been lived in and is in turn key ready condition. Located minutes from wonderful schools, shopping, ball fields, and Lake Norman. The community has a lake access point for kayaks, paddle boards, etc with walking paths, sidewalks, community pool, soon to be playground and bocce ball area. 1, 2, 3 year leases preferred. 6 month lease availability, conditional upon owner's discretion & subject to higher rent amount.