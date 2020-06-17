131 Rusty Nail Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

2-story home in the established Kistler Mill neighborhood located in the Mooresville Graded School District For Rent! New carpet and fresh paint throughout! Main level has hardwoods at entry and on stairwell, Formal Dining, Living Room, Laundry with Washer/Dryer, Office, open Great Room with a gas log fireplace, large Kitchen with Pantry and Island and Breakfast area. Upper level Loft, 3 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bathroom and an expansive Master Suite with tray ceiling, sitting area, dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Enjoy a large backyard and rear patio! Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Washer/Dryer are provided and the homeowner will not repair or replace them if they fail to operate. No Smoking and No Pets allowed. Available in late March 2020!