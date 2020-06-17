All apartments in Mooresville
131 Rusty Nail Drive
131 Rusty Nail Drive

131 Rusty Nail Drive · (704) 662-6049
Location

131 Rusty Nail Drive, Mooresville, NC 28115

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2712 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2-story home in the established Kistler Mill neighborhood located in the Mooresville Graded School District For Rent! New carpet and fresh paint throughout! Main level has hardwoods at entry and on stairwell, Formal Dining, Living Room, Laundry with Washer/Dryer, Office, open Great Room with a gas log fireplace, large Kitchen with Pantry and Island and Breakfast area. Upper level Loft, 3 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bathroom and an expansive Master Suite with tray ceiling, sitting area, dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Enjoy a large backyard and rear patio! Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Washer/Dryer are provided and the homeowner will not repair or replace them if they fail to operate. No Smoking and No Pets allowed. Available in late March 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Rusty Nail Drive have any available units?
131 Rusty Nail Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 131 Rusty Nail Drive have?
Some of 131 Rusty Nail Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Rusty Nail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
131 Rusty Nail Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Rusty Nail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 131 Rusty Nail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 131 Rusty Nail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 131 Rusty Nail Drive does offer parking.
Does 131 Rusty Nail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 Rusty Nail Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Rusty Nail Drive have a pool?
No, 131 Rusty Nail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 131 Rusty Nail Drive have accessible units?
No, 131 Rusty Nail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Rusty Nail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 Rusty Nail Drive has units with dishwashers.
