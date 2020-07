Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Completely remodeled charming 4 bedroom 2 full bath ranch home in MGSD! Cul-de-sac-lot. Newer wood vinyl plank in the whole house. Newer kitchen, granite, stainless steel appliances. Fresh interior paint. Covered front porch.

Hard to find a true 4 bedroom home in this price point this nice.

**Storage shed will not be available for tenants use for a coupe months**