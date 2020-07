Amenities

Location, Location, Location! Great location in Morrison Plantation within walking distance to shops, restaurants and salons. Home has been recently updated including fresh neutral paint and new carpeting throughout. New 2" blinds to be installed near the end of the month. Master bedroom & laundry on the third level of the home separate from the kitchen/entertaining areas. This is a must see and will not last long. The owner will consider small pets only. Water & Sewer are included.