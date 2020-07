Amenities

Convenience and amenities! Great townhouse convenient to I-77, Davidson, Mooresville, Hospital, Lowe's Corporate Office, local eateries and entertainment! 2 large bedrooms and each has it's own en suite bathroom so could be perfect for roommate situation. Large kitchen with dining area. Lots of storage throughout the home. Washer and dryer included with unit rental. New Clubhouse with business and fitness center right across the street.