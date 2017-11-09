110 Heron Cove Loop

Amenities

This well maintained two-story home is located in the Trillium subdivision. It features an open floor plan, updated kitchen with island and all stainless steel appliances. This beauty has 5 beds and 4 baths with a loft that overlooks the lake and pond at the back of the home. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor. Laundry area is located upstairs which includes a front load washer and dryer. Landscaping is included.



For more info, please contact Veronica Boyd at 704-685-5858 or veronicaboyd@kw.com.