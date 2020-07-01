109 Creekside Crossing

Amenities

Like new house in sought after Byers Creek! Main floor has open concept kitchen/living/dining space, with covered patio. Also has one bedroom (or office) with full bath, and another living/dining space just to the left upon entering. Upstairs has a master suite, three additional, generously-sized bedrooms, an additional full bathroom and laundry room, as well as a great family rec room that opens onto the balcony. Owner pays HOA, including access to neighborhood pool. Excellent school district and close to shopping. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Pets allowed.