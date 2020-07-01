All apartments in Mooresville
109 Creekside Crossing

109 Creekside Crossing Ln · No Longer Available
Location

109 Creekside Crossing Ln, Mooresville, NC 28117

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Like new house in sought after Byers Creek! Main floor has open concept kitchen/living/dining space, with covered patio. Also has one bedroom (or office) with full bath, and another living/dining space just to the left upon entering. Upstairs has a master suite, three additional, generously-sized bedrooms, an additional full bathroom and laundry room, as well as a great family rec room that opens onto the balcony. Owner pays HOA, including access to neighborhood pool. Excellent school district and close to shopping. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Creekside Crossing have any available units?
109 Creekside Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 Creekside Crossing have?
Some of 109 Creekside Crossing's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Creekside Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
109 Creekside Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Creekside Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Creekside Crossing is pet friendly.
Does 109 Creekside Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 109 Creekside Crossing offers parking.
Does 109 Creekside Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Creekside Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Creekside Crossing have a pool?
Yes, 109 Creekside Crossing has a pool.
Does 109 Creekside Crossing have accessible units?
No, 109 Creekside Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Creekside Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Creekside Crossing has units with dishwashers.

