107 Vance Crescent Drive

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Location, Location, Location! This home is perfectly situated close to everything!! Including walking distance to the elementary school! Very well maintained 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home with large fenced in yard! Open floor plan designed for entertaining family and friends! large kitchen with lots of counter & cabinet space will delight the chef in every household. Formal Living & Dining Rooms! Spacious bedrooms! Master suite upstairs with large ensuite bath complete with dual vanities, tub, separate shower & huge closet! Loft/Landing area could also serve as a great reading nook. NEW CARPET! This is the ideal home in an ideal neighborhood! Call today for your private showing! Pets are conditional.