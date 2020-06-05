All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated February 26 2020 at 1:18 AM

107 Vance Crescent Drive

107 Vance Crescent Drive · No Longer Available
Location

107 Vance Crescent Drive, Mooresville, NC 28117
Oak Tree

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location! This home is perfectly situated close to everything!! Including walking distance to the elementary school! Very well maintained 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home with large fenced in yard! Open floor plan designed for entertaining family and friends! large kitchen with lots of counter & cabinet space will delight the chef in every household. Formal Living & Dining Rooms! Spacious bedrooms! Master suite upstairs with large ensuite bath complete with dual vanities, tub, separate shower & huge closet! Loft/Landing area could also serve as a great reading nook. NEW CARPET! This is the ideal home in an ideal neighborhood! Call today for your private showing! Pets are conditional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Vance Crescent Drive have any available units?
107 Vance Crescent Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 Vance Crescent Drive have?
Some of 107 Vance Crescent Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Vance Crescent Drive currently offering any rent specials?
107 Vance Crescent Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Vance Crescent Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Vance Crescent Drive is pet friendly.
Does 107 Vance Crescent Drive offer parking?
Yes, 107 Vance Crescent Drive offers parking.
Does 107 Vance Crescent Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 Vance Crescent Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Vance Crescent Drive have a pool?
No, 107 Vance Crescent Drive does not have a pool.
Does 107 Vance Crescent Drive have accessible units?
No, 107 Vance Crescent Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Vance Crescent Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Vance Crescent Drive has units with dishwashers.
