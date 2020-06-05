107 Vance Crescent Drive

Amenities
Location, Location, Location! This home is perfectly situated close to everything!! Including walking distance to the elementary school! Very well maintained 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home with large fenced in yard! Open floor plan designed for entertaining family and friends! large kitchen with lots of counter & cabinet space will delight the chef in every household. Formal Living & Dining Rooms! Spacious bedrooms! Master suite upstairs with large ensuite bath complete with dual vanities, tub, separate shower & huge closet! Loft/Landing area could also serve as a great reading nook. NEW CARPET! This is the ideal home in an ideal neighborhood! Call today for your private showing! Pets are conditional.