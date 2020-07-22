All apartments in Mooresville
Mooresville, NC
106 Collenton Lane
Last updated February 12 2020 at 7:15 PM

106 Collenton Lane

106 Collenton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

106 Collenton Lane, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Is this your new home? This modern style 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home includes a spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.. Enjoy your space in the over sized master suite. For more room, there is a flex/ bonus room upstairs.

Enjoy a book or your morning cup of coffee on the front porch! For fun afternoons or evenings, the backyard includes a built in grill with beautiful stone work surrounding it. This paved patio is perfect for outdoor grilling and fun!

This home is conveniently located near downtown Mooresville with restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.

Sorry, no pets.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 877-751-1677!

**Security deposit will be the equivalent of one, but no more than two months rent**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Collenton Lane have any available units?
106 Collenton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 Collenton Lane have?
Some of 106 Collenton Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Collenton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
106 Collenton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Collenton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 106 Collenton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 106 Collenton Lane offer parking?
No, 106 Collenton Lane does not offer parking.
Does 106 Collenton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Collenton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Collenton Lane have a pool?
No, 106 Collenton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 106 Collenton Lane have accessible units?
No, 106 Collenton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Collenton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Collenton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
