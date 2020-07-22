106 Collenton Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Is this your new home? This modern style 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home includes a spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.. Enjoy your space in the over sized master suite. For more room, there is a flex/ bonus room upstairs.



Enjoy a book or your morning cup of coffee on the front porch! For fun afternoons or evenings, the backyard includes a built in grill with beautiful stone work surrounding it. This paved patio is perfect for outdoor grilling and fun!



This home is conveniently located near downtown Mooresville with restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.



Sorry, no pets.



**Security deposit will be the equivalent of one, but no more than two months rent**