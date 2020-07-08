All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 104 Sterling Terrace Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
104 Sterling Terrace Drive
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:16 AM

104 Sterling Terrace Drive

104 Sterling Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

104 Sterling Ter, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great location in Tall Oaks. 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch located in the Mooresville Graded School District. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the living room flowing into the dining room & kitchen and continues out to the Patio. Master suite has a large walk-in closet. The front bedroom has bay window bump out providing extra space. Laundry room located in the hallways full bathroom. One car garage, deep for additional storage. This one will not last long. Property is currently tenant occupied until 5/31.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Sterling Terrace Drive have any available units?
104 Sterling Terrace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 Sterling Terrace Drive have?
Some of 104 Sterling Terrace Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Sterling Terrace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
104 Sterling Terrace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Sterling Terrace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 104 Sterling Terrace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 104 Sterling Terrace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 104 Sterling Terrace Drive offers parking.
Does 104 Sterling Terrace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Sterling Terrace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Sterling Terrace Drive have a pool?
No, 104 Sterling Terrace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 104 Sterling Terrace Drive have accessible units?
No, 104 Sterling Terrace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Sterling Terrace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Sterling Terrace Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville Apartments with BalconyMooresville Dog Friendly Apartments
Mooresville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College