103 Portola Valley Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Must see executive town-home with all the upgrades and tastefully painted. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backslash. all appliances included even the washer and dryer! This town home has plenty of space with three bedrooms and an additional room with french doors that can be used for office, den, another bedroom etc. Fenced in back patio area with pavers makes a nice outside area. Included are the community amenities which include a pool, tennis courts, basketball court, playground recreation area, huge clubhouse, walking trails and day slip on Lake Norman. Pets are conditional and landlord will be very picky.