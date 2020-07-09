All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

103 Portola Valley Drive

103 Portola Valley Dr · No Longer Available
Location

103 Portola Valley Dr, Mooresville, NC 28117
Morrison Plantation

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Must see executive town-home with all the upgrades and tastefully painted. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backslash. all appliances included even the washer and dryer! This town home has plenty of space with three bedrooms and an additional room with french doors that can be used for office, den, another bedroom etc. Fenced in back patio area with pavers makes a nice outside area. Included are the community amenities which include a pool, tennis courts, basketball court, playground recreation area, huge clubhouse, walking trails and day slip on Lake Norman. Pets are conditional and landlord will be very picky.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Portola Valley Drive have any available units?
103 Portola Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 Portola Valley Drive have?
Some of 103 Portola Valley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Portola Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
103 Portola Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Portola Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Portola Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 103 Portola Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 103 Portola Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 103 Portola Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 Portola Valley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Portola Valley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 103 Portola Valley Drive has a pool.
Does 103 Portola Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 103 Portola Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Portola Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Portola Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

