All apartments in Midland
Find more places like 12888 Brandenburg Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Midland, NC
/
12888 Brandenburg Lane
Last updated August 1 2019 at 1:27 AM

12888 Brandenburg Lane

12888 Brandenburg Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12888 Brandenburg Lane, Midland, NC 28107

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12888 Brandenburg Lane have any available units?
12888 Brandenburg Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midland, NC.
Is 12888 Brandenburg Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12888 Brandenburg Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12888 Brandenburg Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12888 Brandenburg Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12888 Brandenburg Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12888 Brandenburg Lane offers parking.
Does 12888 Brandenburg Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12888 Brandenburg Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12888 Brandenburg Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12888 Brandenburg Lane has a pool.
Does 12888 Brandenburg Lane have accessible units?
No, 12888 Brandenburg Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12888 Brandenburg Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12888 Brandenburg Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12888 Brandenburg Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12888 Brandenburg Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLocust, NCHarrisburg, NCStallings, NCKannapolis, NCMonroe, NCWeddington, NC
Waxhaw, NCPineville, NCMount Holly, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCTega Cay, SCBelmont, NCLake Wylie, SCDenver, NCRanlo, NCClover, SCThomasville, NCLincolnton, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Forsyth Technical Community College