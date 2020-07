Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Freshly renovated home. New laminate flooring, new stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, new carpet, and much more. This home is in a great location, with being minutes from shopping, entertainment, and a park. A must see!

Freshly renovated home. New laminate flooring, new stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, new carpet, and much more. This home is in a great location, with being minutes from shopping, entertainment, and a park. A must see!