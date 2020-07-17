All apartments in Mecklenburg County
Find more places like 5848 Clan Maclaine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mecklenburg County, NC
/
5848 Clan Maclaine Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:54 AM

5848 Clan Maclaine Drive

5848 Clan Maclaine Dr · (678) 457-1684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5848 Clan Maclaine Dr, Mecklenburg County, NC 28278
Steele Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1722 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
Nearly NEW beautiful townhome in Berewick community!!! Open concept with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Large gathering room with a fireplace and open to kitchen and breakfast area. Designer kitchen with
large Granite island and Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, Tile backsplash and enhanced vinyl plank flooring. Owner suite with Bath Oasis. Refrigerator and washer and dryer included. Laundry room and not closet. Long driveway for additional parking. Awesome amenities in the neighborhood include Pool, Fitness, Clubhouse, Volleyball, Recreational Areas, Sidewalks, Walking Trails, Pond and Paw Park ! Pictures courtesy of Mattamy Homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5848 Clan Maclaine Drive have any available units?
5848 Clan Maclaine Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5848 Clan Maclaine Drive have?
Some of 5848 Clan Maclaine Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5848 Clan Maclaine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5848 Clan Maclaine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5848 Clan Maclaine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5848 Clan Maclaine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mecklenburg County.
Does 5848 Clan Maclaine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5848 Clan Maclaine Drive offers parking.
Does 5848 Clan Maclaine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5848 Clan Maclaine Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5848 Clan Maclaine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5848 Clan Maclaine Drive has a pool.
Does 5848 Clan Maclaine Drive have accessible units?
No, 5848 Clan Maclaine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5848 Clan Maclaine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5848 Clan Maclaine Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5848 Clan Maclaine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5848 Clan Maclaine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5848 Clan Maclaine Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Gateway West
902 W 4th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd
Charlotte, NC 28213
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place
Charlotte, NC 28212

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCWestport, NCTega Cay, SCHarrisburg, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCPineville, NC
Monroe, NCLake Park, NCStallings, NCBelmont, NCDenver, NCMount Holly, NCLake Wylie, SCWaxhaw, NCClover, SCLincolnton, NCNewton, NCCherryville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity