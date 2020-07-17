5848 Clan Maclaine Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage volleyball court

Nearly NEW beautiful townhome in Berewick community!!! Open concept with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Large gathering room with a fireplace and open to kitchen and breakfast area. Designer kitchen with

large Granite island and Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, Tile backsplash and enhanced vinyl plank flooring. Owner suite with Bath Oasis. Refrigerator and washer and dryer included. Laundry room and not closet. Long driveway for additional parking. Awesome amenities in the neighborhood include Pool, Fitness, Clubhouse, Volleyball, Recreational Areas, Sidewalks, Walking Trails, Pond and Paw Park ! Pictures courtesy of Mattamy Homes.