5737 Lachlan Hill Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Brand new 3BD/2.5BA townhome in the sought after Stonehaven community in Berewick. Beautiful home with lots of upgrades and attached two car garage. Open floorplan with large kitchen island and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout living and kitchen area. Gas fireplace in living room. Master suite features spacious bathroom. All bedrooms and laundry on second floor. Great community amenities including pool and playground. Washer and dryer included. Scarlett Properties to procure tenant only.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.