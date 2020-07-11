All apartments in Mecklenburg County
Last updated July 11 2019 at 5:03 PM

5737 Lachlan Hill Ln

5737 Lachlan Hill Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5737 Lachlan Hill Ln, Mecklenburg County, NC 28278
Steele Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand new 3BD/2.5BA townhome in the sought after Stonehaven community in Berewick. Beautiful home with lots of upgrades and attached two car garage. Open floorplan with large kitchen island and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout living and kitchen area. Gas fireplace in living room. Master suite features spacious bathroom. All bedrooms and laundry on second floor. Great community amenities including pool and playground. Washer and dryer included. Scarlett Properties to procure tenant only.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5737 Lachlan Hill Ln have any available units?
5737 Lachlan Hill Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mecklenburg County, NC.
What amenities does 5737 Lachlan Hill Ln have?
Some of 5737 Lachlan Hill Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5737 Lachlan Hill Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5737 Lachlan Hill Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5737 Lachlan Hill Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5737 Lachlan Hill Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5737 Lachlan Hill Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5737 Lachlan Hill Ln offers parking.
Does 5737 Lachlan Hill Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5737 Lachlan Hill Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5737 Lachlan Hill Ln have a pool?
Yes, 5737 Lachlan Hill Ln has a pool.
Does 5737 Lachlan Hill Ln have accessible units?
No, 5737 Lachlan Hill Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5737 Lachlan Hill Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5737 Lachlan Hill Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5737 Lachlan Hill Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 5737 Lachlan Hill Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
