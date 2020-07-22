5706 Bent Creek Circle

Amenities
Updated pictures COMING SOON!
Located in Bent Creek off of Lawyers Rd, this charming 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath end-unit town home with brick accents is close to shopping, dining and schools!
The large kitchen has a pantry and a sunny dining area, and is open to the family room with a fireplace and a TV niche. The first-floor master suite offers a private bath and a walk-in closet. Two secondary bedrooms are located upstairs, each with a large closet.
Pets conditional.
**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**