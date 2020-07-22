All apartments in Mecklenburg County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:05 AM

5706 Bent Creek Circle

5706 Bent Creek Crescent · (877) 751-1677
Location

5706 Bent Creek Crescent, Mecklenburg County, NC 28227

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1464 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated pictures COMING SOON!

Located in Bent Creek off of Lawyers Rd, this charming 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath end-unit town home with brick accents is close to shopping, dining and schools!

The large kitchen has a pantry and a sunny dining area, and is open to the family room with a fireplace and a TV niche. The first-floor master suite offers a private bath and a walk-in closet. Two secondary bedrooms are located upstairs, each with a large closet.

Pets conditional.

We would love to tell you more about the home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5706 Bent Creek Circle have any available units?
5706 Bent Creek Circle has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5706 Bent Creek Circle have?
Some of 5706 Bent Creek Circle's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5706 Bent Creek Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5706 Bent Creek Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5706 Bent Creek Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5706 Bent Creek Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5706 Bent Creek Circle offer parking?
No, 5706 Bent Creek Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5706 Bent Creek Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5706 Bent Creek Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5706 Bent Creek Circle have a pool?
No, 5706 Bent Creek Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5706 Bent Creek Circle have accessible units?
No, 5706 Bent Creek Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5706 Bent Creek Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5706 Bent Creek Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5706 Bent Creek Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5706 Bent Creek Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
