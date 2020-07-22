5706 Bent Creek Circle

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated pictures COMING SOON!



Located in Bent Creek off of Lawyers Rd, this charming 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath end-unit town home with brick accents is close to shopping, dining and schools!



The large kitchen has a pantry and a sunny dining area, and is open to the family room with a fireplace and a TV niche. The first-floor master suite offers a private bath and a walk-in closet. Two secondary bedrooms are located upstairs, each with a large closet.



Pets conditional.



We would love to tell you more about the home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**