All apartments in Mecklenburg County
Find more places like 4618 Stoney Branch Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mecklenburg County, NC
/
4618 Stoney Branch Drive
Last updated May 4 2020 at 5:44 PM

4618 Stoney Branch Drive

4618 Stoney Branch Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4618 Stoney Branch Drive, Mecklenburg County, NC 28216
Mountain Island

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
This spacious townhome has 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms! The new flooring, granite countertops, and stainless steel make this townhome stand out from any other! It is conveniently located in between Mountain Island Lake and Charlotte. It is convenient to local restaurants and stores as well as Brookshire Blvd for an easy commute! Take ramp right for I-85 South toward Gastonia. At exit 30B, take ramp right for I-485 North toward Huntersville. At exit 16, take ramp right for NC-16 toward Newton. Turn left onto NC-16 N Brookshire Blvd. Turn left onto Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd. Turn right onto Couloak Dr. Turn left onto Dunn Commons Pkwy, and then immediately turn right onto Cooks Way Dr. Turn right onto Stoney Branch Dr.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4618 Stoney Branch Drive have any available units?
4618 Stoney Branch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mecklenburg County, NC.
What amenities does 4618 Stoney Branch Drive have?
Some of 4618 Stoney Branch Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4618 Stoney Branch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4618 Stoney Branch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4618 Stoney Branch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4618 Stoney Branch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mecklenburg County.
Does 4618 Stoney Branch Drive offer parking?
No, 4618 Stoney Branch Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4618 Stoney Branch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4618 Stoney Branch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4618 Stoney Branch Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4618 Stoney Branch Drive has a pool.
Does 4618 Stoney Branch Drive have accessible units?
No, 4618 Stoney Branch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4618 Stoney Branch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4618 Stoney Branch Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4618 Stoney Branch Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4618 Stoney Branch Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct
Charlotte, NC 28210
Catalyst
255 W Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCWestport, NCTega Cay, SCHarrisburg, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCPineville, NC
Monroe, NCLake Park, NCStallings, NCBelmont, NCDenver, NCMount Holly, NCLake Wylie, SCWaxhaw, NCClover, SCLincolnton, NCNewton, NCCherryville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College