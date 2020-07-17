All apartments in Mecklenburg County
13701 Dansville Drive, Mecklenburg County, NC 28134
Ballantyne West

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
First time offered. Very clean and updated home in West Ballantyne area. Close to shopping, restaurant, and Ballantyne Corporate Park. Transitional flow floorplan. Kitchen with island and picture window open to dining/family rooms. Generous master bedroom with frameless shower, seperate water closet and walk in closet. Flooring upfitted with dense carpeting in BRs, newer tile in baths and prefinished wood laminate flooring through living areas. Functional kitchen with refinished cabinets, granite countertops and recent stainless appliances. Home has newer insulated vinyl siding, insulated double hung windows and new heat/air. (Low electric/gas utilities). Attached storage and large detached 12x16 wired storage shed in rear yard. Recently fenced yard. 2 car parking pad at back of home for privacy. Very quiet part of neighborhood. Community has Carolina Water and tenant responsible for trash pick up. $50 fee per adult applicant. Application attached in media section.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 13701 Dansville Drive have any available units?
13701 Dansville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mecklenburg County, NC.
What amenities does 13701 Dansville Drive have?
Some of 13701 Dansville Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13701 Dansville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13701 Dansville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13701 Dansville Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13701 Dansville Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mecklenburg County.
Does 13701 Dansville Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13701 Dansville Drive offers parking.
Does 13701 Dansville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13701 Dansville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13701 Dansville Drive have a pool?
No, 13701 Dansville Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13701 Dansville Drive have accessible units?
No, 13701 Dansville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13701 Dansville Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13701 Dansville Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13701 Dansville Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13701 Dansville Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
