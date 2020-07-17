13701 Dansville Drive

Amenities

First time offered. Very clean and updated home in West Ballantyne area. Close to shopping, restaurant, and Ballantyne Corporate Park. Transitional flow floorplan. Kitchen with island and picture window open to dining/family rooms. Generous master bedroom with frameless shower, seperate water closet and walk in closet. Flooring upfitted with dense carpeting in BRs, newer tile in baths and prefinished wood laminate flooring through living areas. Functional kitchen with refinished cabinets, granite countertops and recent stainless appliances. Home has newer insulated vinyl siding, insulated double hung windows and new heat/air. (Low electric/gas utilities). Attached storage and large detached 12x16 wired storage shed in rear yard. Recently fenced yard. 2 car parking pad at back of home for privacy. Very quiet part of neighborhood. Community has Carolina Water and tenant responsible for trash pick up. $50 fee per adult applicant. Application attached in media section.